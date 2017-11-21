Weekly Top Airplay: November 21, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz (pretty easy to figure out, right?). WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from College and Non-Commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada.

Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

Each week, WMSE’s Music Director, Erin makes those charts available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 11/21/17

Top 30

1. John Maus, Screen Memories, Ribbon

2. Destroyer, Ken, Merge

3. Jonathan Burks, Getting High, Self-released*

4. Mavis Staples, If All I Was Was Black, Anti-

5. Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings, Soul Of a Woman, Daptone

6. Oh Sees, Orc, Castle Face

7. The War On Drugs, A Deeper Understanding, Atlantic

8. The Zombies, Odessey and Oracle [reissue], Varese Sarabande

9. Protomartyr, Relatives In Descent, Domino

10. Pears + Direct Hit!, Human Movement, Fat Wreck Chords*

11. Fever Ray, Plunge, Merge

12. Deerhoof, Mountain Moves, Joyful Noise

13. Chelsea Wolfe, Hiss Spun, Sargent House

14. Indonesian Junk, Stars In the Night, Rum Bar*

15. St. Vincent, Masseduction, Loma Vista

16. Abby Jeanne, “Cosmic Beings” [Single], Self-released*

17. Lee Ranaldo, Electric Trim, Mute

18. GGOOLLDD, Teeth [EP], Roll Call*

19. Zola Jesus, Okovi, Sacred Bones

20. The Quilz, s/t, Self-released*

21. Acetone, 1992 – 2001, Light In the Attic

22. Shilpa Ray, Door Girl, Northern Spy

23. The Rural Alberta Advantage, The Wild, Saddle Creek

24. Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile, Lotta Sea Lice, Matador

25. Live Tetherball Tonight, Time, Move Slower, Self-released

26. OCS, Memory Of a Cut Off Head, Castle Face

27. Various Artists, Twin Peaks: Music From the Limited Event Series, Rhino

28. Mogwai, Every Country’s Sun, Temporary Residence Ltd.

29. Quicksand, Interiors, Epitaph

30. Gun Outfit, Out of Range, Paradise of Bachelors

Adds

1. GBH, Momentum, Hellcat

2. Joel Gion, s/t, Beyond Beyond Is Beyond

3. Mavis Staples, If All I Was Was Black, Anti-

4. Morrissey, Low In High School, BMG

5. No Vacation, Intermission [EP], TopShelf

6. OCS, Memory Of a Cut Off Head, Castle Face

7. R.E.M., Automatic For The People [reissue], Craft

8. Sufjan Stevens, The Greatest Gift, Asthmatic Kitty

9. Teleskopes, Stereocilia, Cooking Vinyl

10. Walt Wagner, Reworks, Sub Pop

Electronic

1. John Maus, Screen Memories, Ribbon

2. Fever Ray, Plunge, Mute

3. Nosaj Thing, Parallels, Innovative Leisure

4. GGOOLLDD, Teeth [EP], Roll Call*

5. Tourist, Wash [EP], Londoner

6. Cut Copy, Haiku From Zero, Astralwerks

7. E1sbar, Looser Futurism, Polar Vortex

8. Gel Set, Body Copy, 2MR

9. Shigeto, The New Monday, Ghostly International

10. Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry and Subatomic Sound System, Super Ape Returns to Conquer, Subatomic Sound

World

1. 3MA, Anarouz, Six Degrees

2. The Bombay Royale, Run Kitty Run, HopeStreet

3. La Misa Negra, s/t, NAM Entertainment

4. Boogat, San Cristobal Baile Inn, Maisonette

5. Soja, Poetry In Motion, ATO

6. Various Artists, Putumayo Presents: Cuba! Cuba!, Putumayo

7. La Dama, s/t, Six Degrees

8. Thunder Body, Solstice, Rootfire Cooperative

9. Doralice, Doralice II, Broke Leg

10. Mr. Lif and Brass Menazeri, Resilient, Waxsimilie

Jazz

1. Kermit Ruffins, and Irvin Mayfield, A Beautiful World, Basin Street

2. Jane Ira Bloom, Wild Lines: Improvising Emily Dickinson, Outline

3. Stacey Kent, I Know I Dream, Okeh

4. Idit Shner, 9 Short Stories, oa2

5. Bill Charlap Trio, Uptown, Downtown, Impulse

6. Benny Bench III, One Of a Kind, Self-released

7. Christian McBride Big Band, Bringing’ It, Mack Avenue

8. David Friesen, Structures, Origin

9. Jim Self and John Chiodini, Floating In Winter, Basset Hound

10. Charles Overton Group, Convergence, Jazz Urbane

Blues (updated monthly)

1. Kim Wilson, Blues and Boogie Vol. 1, Severn Records

2. Various Artists, Stax 60th Anniversary, Stax

3.Blind Boys of Alabama, Almost Home, BBOA

4. Mitch Woods with Elvin Bishop, Friends Along the Way, E One

5. Gregg Allman, Southern Blood, Rounder

6. Ilana Katz Katz, Subway Stories, VizzTone

7. Albert Castiglia, Up All Night, Ruf Records

8. Benny Turner, My Brother’s Blues, Nola Blue

9. Erin Harpe and the Delta Swingers, Big Road, VizzTone

10. Tommy Castro and the Painkillers, Stompin’ Ground, Alligator

11. Joan Osborne, Songs of Bob Dylan, Cooking Vinyl

12. Rick Estrin & the Nightcats, Groovin’ In Greaseland, Alligator

13. Elise LeGrow, Playing Chess, Self-released

14. Cassie Keenum and Rick Randlett, Hauntings, Self-released

15. Al Basile, Quiet Money, Sweetspot

16. Altered Five Blues Band, Charmed & Dangerous, Blind Pig*

17. The Nighthawks, That’s All You Gotta Do, Eller Soul

18. Santana with the Isley Brothers, Power of Peace, Legacy

19. Mindi Abair and the Boneshakers, Eastwest Sessions, Self-released

20. Jason & Ginger, Some Kind of Love, Lost Canyon Records

21. Casey Hensley, Live, VizzTone

22. James Armstrong, Blues Been Good to Me, Catfood

23. Walter Trout, We’re All In This Together, Provogue

24. Savoy Brown, Witchy Feelin’, Ruf Records

25. Dee Dee Bridgewater, Memphis…Yes, I’m Ready, Sony Masterworks