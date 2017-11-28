Weekly Top Airplay: November 28, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz (pretty easy to figure out, right?). WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from College and Non-Commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada.

Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

Each week, WMSE’s Music Director, Erin makes those charts available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 11/28/17

Top 30

1. Fox Face, Spoil + Destroy, Dirtnap*

2. OCS, Memory Of a Cut Off Head, Castle Face

3. Sufjan Stevens, The Greatest Gift, Asthmatic Kitty

4. Brief Candles, Retreater, Self-released*

5. Indonesian Junk, Stars In the Night, Rum Bar*

6. The Illingtons, Stella Sapiente, Fat Wreck Chords

7. Wand, Plum, Drag City

8. The Hullmen, “Hearts of Stone Still Crack” [single], Self-released*

9. Mattiel, s/t, Burger

10. Fever Ray, Plunge, Mute

11. Destroyer, ken, Merge

12. Metz, Strange Peace, Sub Pop

13. Chelsea Wolfe, Hiss Spun, Sargent House

14. Mogwai, Every Country’s Sun, Temporary Residence

15. Twin Brother, Alone In Austin [EP], Self-released*

16. Curtis Harding, Face your Fear, Anti-

17. Mount Kimbie, Love What Survives, Warp

18. EERA, Reflection Of Youth, Big Dada

19. Bully, Losing, Sub Pop

20. Deerhoof, Mountain Moves, Joyful Noise

21. Pears and Direct Hit!, Human Movement, Fat Wreck Chords

22. Kelela, Take Me Apart, Warp

23. NRBQ, Happy Talk [EP], Omnivore

24. Luna, A Sentimental Education, Double Feature

25. Hess Is More, 80 Years, Edition

26. LCD Soundsystem, American Dream, DFA/Columbia

27. Fire Heads, s/t, Slovenly*

28. The War On Drugs, A Deeper Understanding, Atlantic

29. The Rural Alberta Advantage, The Wild, Saddle Creek

30. Shigeto, The New Monday, Ghostly International

Adds

1. Anti-Flag, American Fall, Spinefarm

2. Bjork, Utopia, One Little Indian

3. Gingerlys, s/t, TopShelf

4. Hess Is More, 80 Years, Edition

5. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Polygondwanaland, Self-released

6. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Who Built the Moon?, Caroline

7. Primitive Race, Soul Pretender, Metropolis

8. Saintseneca, “Moon Barks At the Dog” [single], Anti-

9. Latvian Radio, Pick Your Poison, Pick Your Blues, Belpid

10. Mura Masa, s/t, Polydor

Electronic

1. Fever Ray, Plunge, Mute

2. Mount Kimbie, Love What Survives, Warp

3. Kelela, Take Me Apart, Warp

4. Hess Is More, 80 Years, Edition

5. LCD Soundsystem, American Dream, DFA/Columbia

6. Shigeto, The New Monday, Ghostly International

7. Lee “Scratch” Perry and Subatomic Sound System, Super Ape Returns to Conquer, Subatomic Sound

8. Kilo, Backwater, Ghostly International

9. Gel Set, Body Copy, 2MR

10. John Maus, Screen Memories, Ribbon Music

World

1. Lee “Scratch” Perry and Subatomic Sound System, Super Ape Returns to Conquer, Subatomic Sound

2. The Bombay Royale, Run Kitty Run, HopeStreet

3. La Misa Negra, s/t NAM Entertainment

4. 3MA, Anarouz, Six Degrees

5. Boogat, San Cristobal Baile Inn, Maisonette

6. Soja, Poetry In Motion, ATO

7. Boubacar Traore, Dounia Tabolo, LusAfrica

8. Henri Dikongue, Diaspora, Jazz Out

9. Leti Garza, El Unico Para Mi, Self-released

10. Ruben Blades, Salsa Big Band, Self-released

Jazz

1. The Ed Palermo Big Band, The Great Un-American Songbook, Cuneiform

2. Stacey Kent, I Know I Dream, Okeh

3. Florian Hoefner, Goldwater, Stories, Origin

4. Bill Cunliffe, BACHanalia, Metre

5. Kermit Ruffins and Irvin Mayfield, A Beautiful World, Basin Street

6. George Freeman, 90 Going On Amazing, BluJazz

7. Akiko Tsuruga, So Cute, So Bad, Self-released

8. Michelle Coltrane, Awakening, BluJazz

9. Free Radicals, Outside the Comfort Zone, Self-released

10. Paul Giallorenzo Trio, Flow, Delmark

Blues (updated monthly)

1. Kim Wilson, Blues and Boogie Vol. 1, Severn Records

2. Various Artists, Stax 60th Anniversary, Stax

3.Blind Boys of Alabama, Almost Home, BBOA

4. Mitch Woods with Elvin Bishop, Friends Along the Way, E One

5. Gregg Allman, Southern Blood, Rounder

6. Ilana Katz Katz, Subway Stories, VizzTone

7. Albert Castiglia, Up All Night, Ruf Records

8. Benny Turner, My Brother’s Blues, Nola Blue

9. Erin Harpe and the Delta Swingers, Big Road, VizzTone

10. Tommy Castro and the Painkillers, Stompin’ Ground, Alligator

11. Joan Osborne, Songs of Bob Dylan, Cooking Vinyl

12. Rick Estrin & the Nightcats, Groovin’ In Greaseland, Alligator

13. Elise LeGrow, Playing Chess, Self-released

14. Cassie Keenum and Rick Randlett, Hauntings, Self-released

15. Al Basile, Quiet Money, Sweetspot

16. Altered Five Blues Band, Charmed & Dangerous, Blind Pig*

17. The Nighthawks, That’s All You Gotta Do, Eller Soul

18. Santana with the Isley Brothers, Power of Peace, Legacy

19. Mindi Abair and the Boneshakers, Eastwest Sessions, Self-released

20. Jason & Ginger, Some Kind of Love, Lost Canyon Records

21. Casey Hensley, Live, VizzTone

22. James Armstrong, Blues Been Good to Me, Catfood

23. Walter Trout, We’re All In This Together, Provogue

24. Savoy Brown, Witchy Feelin’, Ruf Records

25. Dee Dee Bridgewater, Memphis…Yes, I’m Ready, Sony Masterworks