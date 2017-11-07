Weekly Top Airplay: November 7, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz (pretty easy to figure out, right?). WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from College and Non-Commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada.

Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

Each week, WMSE’s Music Director, Erin makes those charts available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 11/7/17

Listed As: artist, title, label

Top 30

1. John Maus, Screen Memories, Ribbon

2. Gunn-Truscinski Duo, Bay Head, Three Lobed

3. Fox Face, Spoil + Destroy, Dirtnap*

4. Devils Teeth, [advance tracks], Self-released*

5. LCD Soundsystem, American Dream, DFA/Columbia

6. Deerhoof, Mountain Moves, Joyful Noise

7. Abby Jeanne, “Cosmic Beings” [single], Self-released*

8. Fever Ray, Plunge, Mute

9. Static Eyes, Traps [EP], Triple Eye Industries*

10. Dead Cross, s/t, Ipecac

11. Heavy Hand, Prerapture Era, Self-released*

12. Metz, Strange Peace, Sub Pop

13. Twin Brother, Alone In Austin [EP], Self-released*

14. Juiceboxxx, Freaked Out American Loser, Dangerbird*

15. The Districts, Popular Manipulations, Fat Possum

16. GGOOLLDD, Teeth [EP], Roll Call*

17. Beck, Colors, Capitol

18. Shilpa Ray, Door Girl, Northern Spy

19. Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings, Soul Of a Woman, Daptone

20. The Cactus Channel, Stay A While, HopeStreet

21. Queens Of the Stone Age, Villains, Matador

22. Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Luciferian Towers, Constellation

23. Brain-Bats, Night Terrors [7″], Self-released*

24. Terra Lightfoot, New Mistakes, Sonic Unyon

25. Pears and Direct Hit!, Human Movement, Fat Wreck Chords

26. Soul Low, Cheer Up, Gloss

27. Brief Candles, Retreater, Self-released

28. Indonesian Junk, Stars In the Night, Rum Bar*

29. Dogs In Ecstasy, “Rage Against the Dying of My Phone” [single], Thunderzone Ent.*

30. J. Roddy Walston and the Business, Destroyers of the Soft Life, ATO

Adds

1. Allah-Las, Covers #1 [EP], Mexican Summer

2. And So I Watch You From Afar, The Endless Shimmering, Sargent House

3. Aretha Franklin, A Brand New Me: Aretha Franklin with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Atlantic

4. Bibio, Phantom Brickworks, Warp

5. Black Sabbath, The End Live In Birmingham, Eagle Rock

6. EERA, Reflection Of Youth, Big Dada

7. Hoops, Tapes #1-3, Fat Possum

8. John Maus, Screen Memories, Ribbon Music

9. Lindstrom, It’s Alright Between Us As It Is, Smalltown Supersound

10. Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings, Soul of a Woman, Daptone

Electronic

1. Stacian, Person L, Night School*

2. LCD Soundsystem, American Dream, DFA/Columbia

3. Liima, Nineteen Eighty Two (1982), City Slang

4. Luxi, Geometric Universe, Radiograffiti*

5. Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, The Kid Western Digital

6. Nosaj Thing, Parallels, Innovative Leisure

7. Mount Kimbie, Love What Survives, Warp

8. GGOOLLDD, Teeth [EP], Roll Call*

9. Sound Of Ceres, The Twin, Joyful Noise

10. Unkle, The Road: Part I, Cooking Vinyl

World

1. Mr. Lif and the Brass Menazeri, Resilient, Waxsimile

2. The Bombay Royale, Run Kitty Run, HopeStreet

3. Antibalas, Where the Gods Are In Peace, Daptone

4. Ruben Blades, Salsa Big Band, Self-released

5. Dayme Arocena, Cubafonia, Brownswood

6. Alex Cuba, Lo Unico Constante, Caracol

7. Ladama, s/t, Six Degrees

8. Tricot, 3, TopShelf

9. La Santa Cecilia, Amar y Vivir, Rebeleon

10. Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry and Subatomic Sound System, Super Ape Returns to Conquer Subatomic Sound

Jazz

1. Kamasi Washington, Harmony of Difference [EP], Young Turks

2. Arturo O’Farrill and Chucho Valdes, Familia: Tribute to Bebo & Chico, Motema

3. One O’Clock Lab Band, Lab 2017, North Texas Jazz

4. Vincent Herring, Hard Times, Smoke Sessions

5. Matthew Shipp, Not Bound, Fortune

6. Peter Erskine New Trio, In Praise of Shadows, Fuzzy

7. Julian Gerstin Sextet, The One Who Makes You Happy, Zabap

8. Vijay Iyer Sextet, Far From Over, ECM

9. Ambrose Akinmusire, A Rift In Decorum: Live at the Village Vanguard, Blue Note

10. Ernesto Cervini’s Turboprop, Rev, Anzic

Blues

1.Kim Wilson, Blues and Boogie Vol. 1, Severn Records

2. Various Artists, Stax 60th Anniversary, Stax

3.Blind Boys of Alabama, Almost Home, BBOA

4. Mitch Woods with Elvin Bishop, Friends Along the Way, E One

5. Gregg Allman, Southern Blood, Rounder

6. Ilana Katz Katz, Subway Stories, VizzTone

7. Albert Castiglia, Up All Night, Ruf Records

8. Benny Turner, My Brother’s Blues, Nola Blue

9. Erin Harpe and the Delta Swingers, Big Road, VizzTone

10. Tommy Castro and the Painkillers, Stompin’ Ground, Alligator

11. Joan Osborne, Songs of Bob Dylan, Cooking Vinyl

12. Rick Estrin & the Nightcats, Groovin’ In Greaseland, Alligator

13. Elise LeGrow, Playing Chess, Self-released

14. Cassie Keenum and Rick Randlett, Hauntings, Self-released

15. Al Basile, Quiet Money, Sweetspot

16. Altered Five Blues Band, Charmed & Dangerous, Blind Pig*

17. The Nighthawks, That’s All You Gotta Do, Eller Soul

18. Santana with the Isley Brothers, Power of Peace, Legacy

19. Mindi Abair and the Boneshakers, Eastwest Sessions, Self-released

20. Jason & Ginger, Some Kind of Love, Lost Canyon Records

21. Casey Hensley, Live, VizzTone

22. James Armstrong, Blues Been Good to Me, Catfood

23. Walter Trout, We’re All In This Together, Provogue

24. Savoy Brown, Witchy Feelin’, Ruf Records

25. Dee Dee Bridgewater, Memphis…Yes, I’m Ready, Sony Masterworks