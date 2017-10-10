Weekly Top Airplay: October 10, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz (pretty easy to figure out, right?). WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from College and Non-Commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada.

Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

Each week, WMSE’s Music Director, Erin makes those charts available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 10/9/17

Listed As: artist, title, label

Top 30

1. Wolf Parade, Cry Cry Cry, Sub Pop

2. Jessica Lea Mayfield, Sorry Is Gone, ATO

3. Flamin’ Groovies, Fantastic Plastic, Sonic Kicks/Severn

4. Ariel Pink, Dedicated to Bobby Jameson, Mexican Summer

5. Deerhoof, Mountain Moves, Joyful Noise

6. Jamila Woods, HEAVN, Jagjaguwar

7. Abby Jeanne, “Cosmic Beings” [single], Self-released*

8. Dead Cross, Dead Cross, Ipecac

9. Static Eyes, Traps [EP], Triple Eye Industries*

10. Xposed 4Heads, Urgency Squad, Internal Combustion*

11. The War On Drugs, A Deeper Understanding, Atlantic

12. Waxahatchee, Out In the Storm, Merge

13. Beliefs, Habitat, Hand Drawn Dracula

14. Zola Jesus, Okovi, Sacred Bones

15. Antibalas, Where the Gods Are in Peace, Daptone

16. Chad VanGaalen, Light Information, Sub Pop

17. The Weather Station, The Weather Station, Paradise of Bachelors

18. Oh Sees, Orc, Castle Face

19. Chelsea Wolfe, Hiss Spun, Sargent House

20. A Giant Dog, Toy, Merge

21. LCD Soundsystem, American Dream, DFA/Columbia

22. Grizzly Bear, Painted Ruins, RCA

23. Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Luciferian Towers, Constellation

24. Har-di-Har, We Will Will You, Self-released

25. Rose Of the West, Hunter’s Will [EP], Communicating Vessels*

26. The Souljazz Orchestra, Under Burning Skies, Do Right!

27. Human Heat, All Is Too Much, Offline Records

28. The Bronx, V, ATO

29. Alvvays, Antisocialites, Polyvinyl

30. Weaves, Wide Open, Kanine

Adds

1. Daughter, Music From Before the Storm, 4AD

2. Delicate Steve, Cowboy Stories [EP], Anti-

3. Jaye Bartell, In A Time of Trouble A Wild Exultation, Sinderlyn

4. Loney Dear, Loney Dear, Real World

5. L7, “Dispatch From Mar-a-Lago” [single], Don Giovanni

6. Mister Heavenly, Boxing In the Moonlight, Polyvinyl

7. Protomartyr, Relatives In Descent, Domino

8. Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats, Vol. 1, Rise Above

9. The Weather Station, The Weather Station, Paradise of Bachelors

10. Weaves, Wide Open, Kanine

Electronic

1. Xposed 4Heads, Urgency Squad, Internal Combustion*

2. LCD Soundsystem, American Dream, DFA

3. Human Heat, All Is Too Much, Offline Records

4. Sound of Ceres, The Twin, Joyful Noise

5. Cut Copy, Haiku From Zero, Astralwerks

6. GGOOLLDD, “Secrets” [single], Self-released*

7. Dinner, New work, Captured Tracks

8. Peaking Lights, The Fifth State of Consciousness, Two Flowers

9. Cloakroom, Time Well, Relapse

10. Washed Out, Mister Mellow, Stones Throw

World

1. Antibalas, Where the Gods Are in Peace, Daptone

2. Leti Garza, El Unico Para Mi, Self-released

3. Lila Blue, Have a Look [EP], Self-released

4. The Bombay Royale, Run Kitty Run, HopeStreet

5. Trio Da Kali and Kronos Quartet, Ladilikan, World Circuit

6. Chicago Afrobeat Project ft. Tony Allen, What Goes Up, Self-released

7. King Schascha, Rudeboy Skankin [EP], Penguin Studios

8. Oumou Sangare, Mogoya, No Format!

9. New Kingston, A Kingston Story: Come From Far, Easy Star

10. Somi, Petite Afrique, Okeh

Jazz

1. Blue Note All Stars, Our Point of View, Blue Note

2. Ken Wiley, Jazz Horn Redux, Krug Park

3. Blanche Black, Out To Sea, CarolSong

4. Marius Preda, Mission Cimbalom, Universal Romania

5. Cory Weeds, Let’s Groove, Cellar Live

6. Ella Fitzgerald With the London Symphony Orchestra, Someone to Watch Over Me, Verve

7. Roscoe Mitchell, Discussions Orchestra, Wide Hive

8. Jack DeJohnette, Larry Grenadier, Jon Medeski and John Scofield, Hudson, Motema

9. Ethan Sherman, Building Blocks, Self-Released

10. Audrey Ochoa, Afterthought, Chronograph

Blues (updated monthly)



1. Altered Five Blues Band, Charmed & Dangerous, Blind Pig*

2. Chuck Berry, Chuck, Dualtone

3. Sonny Landreth, Recorded Live In Lafayette, Provogue

4. Selwyn Birchwood, Pick Your Poison, Alligator

5. The Cash Box Kings, Royal Mint, Alligator

6. John Lee Hooker, Whiskey & Wimmen — John Lee Hooker’s Finest, Veejay

7. Pokey LaFarge, Manic Revelations, Rounder

8. Gina Sicilia, Tug of War, Blue Elan

9. Scott Ellison, Good Morning Midnight, Red Parlor Records

10. The Sons of the Soul Revivers, Live! Rancho Nicasio, Little Village

11. North Mississippi All-Stars, Prayer For Peace, Legacy

12. Emily Barker, Sweet Kind of Blue, Kartel

13. Scottie Miller Band, Stay Above Water, Self-released

14. Chris Barnes, Hokum Blues, VizzTone

15. Catfish Keith, Mississippi River Blues, Fish Tail Records

16. Michele D’Amour and the Love Dealers, Lost Nights at the Leopard Lounge, Warrior Poet Productions

17. Linsey Alexander, Two Cats, Delmark

18. Joseph Veloz, Offerings, Big O Records

19. Delta Wires, Born In Oakland, Mud Slide Records

20. Gov’t Mule, Revolution Come…Revolution Go, Concord

21. Lightnin’ Willie, No Black No White Just Blues, Little Dog Records

22. Kurt Urban, Full Moon Boogie, Smiling Pig

23. James O’Neill and the Silver Shadows, Havana Blue, Self-released

24. The Nighthawks, All You Gotta Do, EllerSoul

25. Dani Wilde, Live at the Brighton Road, VizzTone