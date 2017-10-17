Weekly Top Airplay: October 17, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz (pretty easy to figure out, right?). WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from College and Non-Commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada.

Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

Each week, WMSE’s Music Director, Erin makes those charts available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 10/17/17

Listed As: artist, title, label

Top 30

1. Indonesian Junk, Stars In the Night, Rum Bar*

2. Metz, Strange Peace, Sub Pop

3. Xposed 4Heads, Urgency Squad, Internal Combustion*

4. Chelsea Wolfe, Hiss Spun, Sargent House

5. Motorhead, Under Cover, Silver Lining

6. Protomartyr, Relatives In Descent, Domino

7. Weaves, Wide Open, Kanine

8. Wolf Parade, Cry Cry Cry, Sub Pop

9. Shilpa Ray, Door Girl, Northern Spy

10. Deerhoof, Mountain Moves, Joyful Noise

11. LCD Soundsystem, American Dream, DFA/Columbia

12. Ariel Pink, Dedicated to Bobby Jameson, Mexican Summer

13. No/No, “Take Out” [single], Gloss*

14. DUDS, Of a Nature Or a Degree, Castle Face

15. Lady Legs, Holy Heatwave, Communicating Vessels

16. Deer Tick, Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, Partisan

17. The Bronx, V, ATO

18. Rostam, Half-Light, Nonesuch

19. Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, The Kid, Western Vinyl

20. Shijo X, Odd Times, A Buzz Supreme

21. Laura Sauvage, The Beautiful, Simone

22. Alvvays, Antisocialites, Polyvinyl

23. Jessica Lea Mayfield, Sorry Is Gone, ATO

24. Rainer Maria, S/T, Polyvinyl*

25. Chad VanGaalen, Light Information, Sub Pop

26. Mount Kimbie, Love What Survives, Warp

27. Static Eyes, Traps [EP], Triple Eye Industries*

28. ORB, Naturality, Castle Face

29. Liars, TFCF, Mute

30. Yumi Zouma, Willowbank, Cascine

Adds

1. The Barr Brothers, Queen of the Breakers, Secret City

2. Beck, Colors, Capitol

3. Bully, Losing, Sub Pop

4. E1sbar, Looser Futurism, Polar Vortex

5. Grooms, Exit Index, Western Vinyl

6. Hamilton Leithauser, “Heartstruck (Wild Hunger)” ft. Angel Olsen, Glassnote

7. Melkbelly, Nothing Valley, Wax Nine

8. The Rural Alberta Advantage, The Wild, Saddle Creek/Paper Bag

9. Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings, “Matter of Time”, Daptone Records

10. Stars, There Is No Love In Fluorescent Light, Last Gang

Electronic

1. Xposed 4Heads, Urgency Squad, Internal Combustion*

2. LCD Soundsystem, American Dream, DFA/Columbia

3. Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, The Kid, Western Digital

4. Mount Kimbie, Love What Survives, Warp

5. Nosaj Thing, Parallels, Innovative Leisure

6. GGOOLLDD, “Excelsior Springs”, [single], Self-released

7. Tricky, Ununiform, False Idols

8. The Sound Of Ceres, The Twin, Joyful Noise

9. Cornelius, Mellow Waves, Rostrum

10. Cut Copy, Haiku From Zero, Astralwerks

World

1. Antibalas, Where the Gods Are in Peace, Daptone

2. Leti Garza, El Unico Para Mi, Self-released

3. Lila Blue, Have a Look [EP], Self-released

4. The Bombay Royale, Run Kitty Run, HopeStreet

5. Trio Da Kali and Kronos Quartet, Ladilikan, World Circuit

6. Chicago Afrobeat Project ft. Tony Allen, What Goes Up, Self-released

7. King Schascha, Rudeboy Skankin [EP], Penguin Studios

8. Oumou Sangare, Mogoya, No Format!

9. New Kingston, A Kingston Story: Come From Far, Easy Star

10. Somi, Petite Afrique, Okeh

Jazz

1. The Ed Palermo Big Band, The Great Un-American Songbook, Cuneiform

2. Roscoe Mitchell, Discussions Orchestra, Wide Hive

3. Hiromi and Admar Castaneda, Live in Montreal, Concord

4. Blue Note All Stars, Our Point of View, Blue Note

5. Willie Jones III, My Point Is…, WJ3

6. Jason Stein, Lucille!, Delmark

7. Art Fristoe Trio, Double Down, Merry Lane

8. Wes Montgomery and Wynton Kelly Trio, Smokin’ In Seattle, Resonance

9. Adrian Cunningham, Jazz Speak, Arbors

10. Bill Cunliffe, BACHanalia, Metre

Blues (updated monthly)

1. Altered Five Blues Band, Charmed & Dangerous, Blind Pig*

2. Chuck Berry, Chuck, Dualtone

3. Sonny Landreth, Recorded Live In Lafayette, Provogue

4. Selwyn Birchwood, Pick Your Poison, Alligator

5. The Cash Box Kings, Royal Mint, Alligator

6. John Lee Hooker, Whiskey & Wimmen — John Lee Hooker’s Finest, Veejay

7. Pokey LaFarge, Manic Revelations, Rounder

8. Gina Sicilia, Tug of War, Blue Elan

9. Scott Ellison, Good Morning Midnight, Red Parlor Records

10. The Sons of the Soul Revivers, Live! Rancho Nicasio, Little Village

11. North Mississippi All-Stars, Prayer For Peace, Legacy

12. Emily Barker, Sweet Kind of Blue, Kartel

13. Scottie Miller Band, Stay Above Water, Self-released

14. Chris Barnes, Hokum Blues, VizzTone

15. Catfish Keith, Mississippi River Blues, Fish Tail Records

16. Michele D’Amour and the Love Dealers, Lost Nights at the Leopard Lounge, Warrior Poet Productions

17. Linsey Alexander, Two Cats, Delmark

18. Joseph Veloz, Offerings, Big O Records

19. Delta Wires, Born In Oakland, Mud Slide Records

20. Gov’t Mule, Revolution Come…Revolution Go, Concord

21. Lightnin’ Willie, No Black No White Just Blues, Little Dog Records

22. Kurt Urban, Full Moon Boogie, Smiling Pig

23. James O’Neill and the Silver Shadows, Havana Blue, Self-released

24. The Nighthawks, All You Gotta Do, EllerSoul

25. Dani Wilde, Live at the Brighton Road, VizzTone