Weekly Top Airplay: October 24, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz (pretty easy to figure out, right?). WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from College and Non-Commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada.

Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

Each week, WMSE’s Music Director, Erin makes those charts available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 10/24/17

Top 30

1. Devils Teeth, [advance tracks], Self-released*

2. Brain-Bats, “Night Terrors” [7″], Self-released*

3. No/No, “Take Out” [single], Self-released*

4. St. Vincent, Masseduction, Loma Vista

5. Beck, Colors, Capitol

6. The War On Drugs, A Deeper Understanding, Atlantic

7. Protomartyr, Relatives In Descent, Domino

8. Metz, Strange Peace, Sub Pop

9. The Bronx, V, ATO

10. Rose of the West, “Hunters Will” b/w “Love and War”, Communicating Vessels*

11. Josh Ritter, Gathering, Pytheas

12. Sundial Mottos, s/t [EP], Self-released*

13. Shilpa Ray, Door Girl, Northern Spy

14. Indonesian Junk, Stars In the Night, Rum Bar*

15. Stacian, Person L, Night School*

16. Chelsea Wolfe, Hiss Spun, Sargent House

17. Dead Cross, s/t, Ipecac

18. LCD Soundsystem, American Dream, DFA/Columbia

19. DUDS, Of a Nature Or a Degree, Castle Face

20. Motorhead, Under Cover, Silver Lining

21. Liima, Nineteen Eighty Two (1982), City Slang

22. Grizzly Bear, Painted Ruins, RCA

23. Caley Conway, “Love Is Sex” b/w “Barrels”, Self-released*

24. ORB, Naturality, Castle Face

25. Luxi, Geometric Universe, Radiograffiti

26. The Barr Brothers, Queens of the Breakers, Secret City

27. Ani DiFranco, Binary, Righteous Babe

28. The Front Bottoms, Going Grey, Fueled By Ramen

29. Air Traffic Controller, Echo Papa, Self-released

30. Mount Kimbie, Love What Survives, Warp

Adds

1. BLIS., No One Loves You, Sargent House

2. Destroyer, ken, Merge

3. Diane Coffee, “Peel” [single], Polyvinyl

4. Flat Worms, s/t, Castle Face

5. The Front Bottoms, Going Grey, Fueled By Ramen

6. Kitty, Daisy and Lewis, Superscope, Sunday Best

7. Liima, Nineteen Eighty Two (1982), City Slang

8. Nai Palm, Needle Paw, Sony Masterworks

9. St. Vincent, Masseduction, Loma Vista

10. Twin Brother, Alone In Austin [EP], Self-released*

Electronic

1. Stacian, Person L, Night School*

2. LCD Soundsystem, American Dream, DFA/Columbia

3. Liima, Nineteen EIghty Two (1982), City Slang

4. Luxi, Geometric Universe, Radiograffiti,*

5. Kaitlyu Aurelia Smith, The Kid, Western Digital

6. Nosaj Thing, Parallels, Innovative Leisure

7. Mount Kimbie, Love What Survives, Warp

8. GGOOLLDD, “Secrets” [single], Self-released

9. Sound of Ceres, The Twin, Joyful Noise

10. UNKLE, The Road: Part I, Cooking Vinyl

World

1. Flor de Toloache, Las Caras Lindas, Chulo

2. Antibalas, Where the Gods Are in Peace, Daptone

3. The Bombay Royale, Run Kitty Run, HopeStreet

4. Lee “Scratch” Perry and the Subatomic Sound System, Super Ape Returns to Conquer, Subatomic Sound

5. Likho Duo, Blues and the World Beyond, Self-released

6. Nattali Rize and the Notis, New Era Frequency, One Rebel Creative

7. Boogat, San Cristobal Baile Inn, Maisonette

8. Leti Garza, El Unico Para Mi, Self-released

9. Tricot, 3, TopShelf

10. Trio Da Kali and Kronos Quartet, Ladilikan, World Circuit

Jazz

1. Mark Guilanna Quartet, Jersey, Motema

2. Hiromi and Admar Castaneda, Live In Montreal, Concord

3. Bill Cunliffe, BACHanalia, Metre

4. Jeff Coffin, Next Time Yellow, Ear Up

5. Ella Fitzgerald with the London Symphony Orchestra, Someone to Watch Over Me, Verve

6. Matt Cappy, Church and State, Ropeadope

7. Yelena Eckemoff Quintet, In the Shadow of a Cloud, L&H

8. Blue Note All Stars, Our Point of View, Blue Note

9. George Freeman, 90 Going On Amazing, Blujazz

10. Flying Horse Big Band, Big Man On Campus, Flying Horse

Blues (updated monthly)

1. Altered Five Blues Band, Charmed & Dangerous, Blind Pig*

2. Chuck Berry, Chuck, Dualtone

3. Sonny Landreth, Recorded Live In Lafayette, Provogue

4. Selwyn Birchwood, Pick Your Poison, Alligator

5. The Cash Box Kings, Royal Mint, Alligator

6. John Lee Hooker, Whiskey & Wimmen — John Lee Hooker’s Finest, Veejay

7. Pokey LaFarge, Manic Revelations, Rounder

8. Gina Sicilia, Tug of War, Blue Elan

9. Scott Ellison, Good Morning Midnight, Red Parlor Records

10. The Sons of the Soul Revivers, Live! Rancho Nicasio, Little Village

11. North Mississippi All-Stars, Prayer For Peace, Legacy

12. Emily Barker, Sweet Kind of Blue, Kartel

13. Scottie Miller Band, Stay Above Water, Self-released

14. Chris Barnes, Hokum Blues, VizzTone

15. Catfish Keith, Mississippi River Blues, Fish Tail Records

16. Michele D’Amour and the Love Dealers, Lost Nights at the Leopard Lounge, Warrior Poet Productions

17. Linsey Alexander, Two Cats, Delmark

18. Joseph Veloz, Offerings, Big O Records

19. Delta Wires, Born In Oakland, Mud Slide Records

20. Gov’t Mule, Revolution Come…Revolution Go, Concord

21. Lightnin’ Willie, No Black No White Just Blues, Little Dog Records

22. Kurt Urban, Full Moon Boogie, Smiling Pig

23. James O’Neill and the Silver Shadows, Havana Blue, Self-released

24. The Nighthawks, All You Gotta Do, EllerSoul

25. Dani Wilde, Live at the Brighton Road, VizzTone