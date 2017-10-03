Weekly Top Airplay: October 3, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz (pretty easy to figure out, right?). WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from College and Non-Commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada.

Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

Each week, WMSE’s Music Director, Erin makes those charts available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 10/3/17

Listed As: artist, title, label

Top 30

1. Nosaj Thing, Parallels, Innovative Leisure

2. Static Eyes, Traps [EP], Triple Eye Industries*

3. Deerhoof, Mountain Moves, Joyful Noise

4. Mount Kimbie, Love What Survives, Warp

5. Motorhead, Under Cover, Silver Lining

6. Metz, Strange Peace, Sub Pop

7. A Giant Dog, Toy, Merge

8. DUDS, Of a Nature Or a Degree, Castle Face

9. Har-di-Har, We Will Will You, Self-released

10. Oh Sees, Orc, Castle Face

11. The War On Drugs, A Deeper Understanding, Atlantic

12. Lee Bains III and the Glory Fires, Youth Detention, Don Giovanni

13. Antibalas, Where the Gods Are In Peace, Daptone

14. Chelsea Wolfe, Hiss Spun, Sargent House

15. Various Artists, Burger World: Mexico, Burger Records

16. Ariel Pink, Dedicated to Bobby Jameson, Mexican Summer

17. Death From Above, Outrage! Is Now, Last Gang/Warner Bros.

18. Juiceboxxx, Freaked Out American Loser, Dangerbird

19. Alvvays, Antisocialites, Polyvinyl

20. The Clientele, Music For the Age of Miracles, Merge

21. Human Heat, All Is Too Much, Offline Records

22. Indonesian Junk, Stars In the Night, Rum Bar Records*

23. Flamin’ Groovies, Fantastic Plastic, Sonic Kicks/Severn

24. Great Grandpa, Plastic Cough, Double Double Whammy

25. Rostam, Half-Light, Nonesuch

26. Walker Lukens, Tell It to the Judge, Modern Outsider

27. Milo, Who Told You to Think??!!?!?!?!, Ruby Yacht*

28. Shilpa Ray, Door Girl, Northern Spy

29. The Safes, Tasty Waves, Hidden Volume

30. Mattiel, Mattiel, Burger Records

Adds

1.Chelsea Wolfe, Hiss Spun, Sargent House

2. Cults, Offering, Sinderlyn

3. J Roddy Walston and the Business, Destroyers of the Soft Life, ATO

4. Jamila Woods, Heavn, Closed Sessions

5. Jesica Lea Mayfield, Sorry Is Gone, ATO

6. King Khan, Murderburgers, Khannibalism/Ernest Jenning

7. ORB, Naturality, Castle Face

8. Shigeto, The New Monday, Ghostly International

9. Wolf Parade, Cry Cry Cry, Sub Pop

10. The World Is a Beautiful Place and I Am No Longer Afraid to Die, Always Foreign, Epitaph

Electronic

1. LCD Soundsystem, American Dream, DFA

2. Toro y Moi, Boo Boo, Carpark

3. Eliot Lipp, Skywave, Young Heavy Souls

4. Xposed 4Heads, Urgency Squad, Internal Combustion*

5. BENNI, I & II, Goner

6. GGOOLLDD, “Excelsior Springs” [Single], Self-released*

7. Trailer Trash Tracys, Althea, Double Six

8. KMFDM, YEAH! [EP], EARMUSIC

9. Fink, Resurgam, R’COUP’D

10. Washed Out, Mister Mellow, Stones Throw

World

1. Antibalas, Where the Gods Are in Peace, Daptone

2. Various Artists, Burger World: Mexico, Burger Records

3. Kondi Band, Salone, Strut/INTL BLK

4. Gaby Moreno, Illusion, Metamorfosis Enterprises Limited

5. The Souljazz Orchestra, Under Burning Skies, Do Right!

6. Ozomatli, Non-Stop: Mexico to Jamaica, Cleopatra

7. Camille, Oui, Balulalo

8. Ladama, Ladama, Six Degrees

9. Tricot, 3, TopShelf

10. Ifriquiyya Electrique, Ruwahine, Glitterbeat

Jazz

1. Alma Matters, Alma Matters, Self-released

2. Ed Palermo Big Band, The Great Un-American Songbook, Cuneiform

3. Chicago Edge Ensemble, Decaying Orbit, Self-released

4. Ella Fitzgerald With the London Symphony Orchestra, Someone to Watch Over Me, Verve

5. Tyshawn Sorey, Versimilitude, Pi

6. Paris Combo, Tako Tsubo, DRG

7. Unhinged Sextet, Don’t Blink, oa2

8. Zem Audu, Spirits, Origin

9. Regina Carter, Ella: Accentuate the Positive, Okeh

10. Patrick Butler, Patrick Butler’s Sonic Stew, M.M.O.S.

Blues (updated monthly)



1. Altered Five Blues Band, Charmed & Dangerous, Blind Pig*

2. Chuck Berry, Chuck, Dualtone

3. Sonny Landreth, Recorded Live In Lafayette, Provogue

4. Selwyn Birchwood, Pick Your Poison, Alligator

5. The Cash Box Kings, Royal Mint, Alligator

6. John Lee Hooker, Whiskey & Wimmen — John Lee Hooker’s Finest, Veejay

7. Pokey LaFarge, Manic Revelations, Rounder

8. Gina Sicilia, Tug of War, Blue Elan

9. Scott Ellison, Good Morning Midnight, Red Parlor Records

10. The Sons of the Soul Revivers, Live! Rancho Nicasio, Little Village

11. North Mississippi All-Stars, Prayer For Peace, Legacy

12. Emily Barker, Sweet Kind of Blue, Kartel

13. Scottie Miller Band, Stay Above Water, Self-released

14. Chris Barnes, Hokum Blues, VizzTone

15. Catfish Keith, Mississippi River Blues, Fish Tail Records

16. Michele D’Amour and the Love Dealers, Lost Nights at the Leopard Lounge, Warrior Poet Productions

17. Linsey Alexander, Two Cats, Delmark

18. Joseph Veloz, Offerings, Big O Records

19. Delta Wires, Born In Oakland, Mud Slide Records

20. Gov’t Mule, Revolution Come…Revolution Go, Concord

21. Lightnin’ Willie, No Black No White Just Blues, Little Dog Records

22. Kurt Urban, Full Moon Boogie, Smiling Pig

23. James O’Neill and the Silver Shadows, Havana Blue, Self-released

24. The Nighthawks, All You Gotta Do, EllerSoul

25. Dani Wilde, Live at the Brighton Road, VizzTone