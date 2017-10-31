Weekly Top Airplay: October 31, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz (pretty easy to figure out, right?). WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from College and Non-Commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada.

Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

Each week, WMSE’s Music Director, Erin makes those charts available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 10/31/17

Listed As: artist, title, label

Top 30

1. Oh Sees, Orc, Castle Face

2. Brain-Bats, “Night Terrors” b/w “Road Kill From Outer Space” [7-inch], Self-released*

3. Sundial Mottos, s/t [EP], Self-released*

4. Destroyer, ken, Merge

5. Shilpa Ray, Door Girl, Northern Spy

6. Guantanamo Baywatch, Desert Center, Suicide Squeeze

7. Shigeto, The New Monday, Ghostly International

8. NRBQ, Happy Talk [EP], Omnivore

9. Sleepy Sun, Private Tales, Dine Alone

10. Static Eyes, Traps [EP], Triple Eye Industries*

11. Deerhoof, Mountain Moves, Joyful Noise

12. Metz, Strange Peace, Sub Pop

13. No/No, “Take Out” [single], Gloss

14. Beck, Colors, Capitol

15. The War On Drugs, A Deeper Understanding, Atlantic

16. Shamir, Revelations, Father/Daughter

17. The Dream Syndicate, How Did I Find Myself Here?, Anti-

18. Xposed 4Heads, Urgency Squad, Internal Combustion*

19. The Rural Alberta Advantage, The Wild, Saddle Creek

20. Dead Is Dead, Constraints of Time, Triple Eye Industries*

21. Matt Pond PA, Still Summer, 131 Records

22. Terra Lightfoot, New Mistakes, Sonic Unyon

23. Citizen, As You Please, Run For Cover

24. Pauline Andres, Fearless Heart, Old Souls

25. Color Film, Living Arrangements, Epitaph

26. St. Vincent, Masseduction, Loma Vista

27. Juiceboxxx, Freaked Out American Loser, Dangerbird*

28. Bully, Losing, Sub Pop

29. Stars, There Is No Love In Fluorescent Light, Last Gang

30. Jessica Lea Mayfield, Sorry Is Gone, ATO

Adds

1. Blank Range, Marooned With the Treasure, Thirty Tigers

2. The Cactus Channel, Stay a While, HopeStreet

3. Dirty Fences, Goodbye Love, Greenway

4. Dori Freeman, Letters Never Read, Self-released

5. GGOOLLDD, Teeth [EP], Roll Call*

6. Langhorne Slim, Lost at Last Vol. 1, Dualtone

7. The Pack A.D., Dollhouse, Cadence

8. Daniele Luppi and Parquet Courts, Milano, 30th Century/Columbia

9. U-Men, s/t, Sub Pop

10. The Zombies, Odessy and Oracle, Varese, Sarabande

Electronic

1. Stacian, Person L, Night School*

2. LCD Soundsystem, American Dream, DFA/Columbia

3. Liima, Nineteen EIghty Two (1982), City Slang

4. Luxi, Geometric Universe, Radiograffiti,*

5. Kaitlyu Aurelia Smith, The Kid, Western Digital

6. Nosaj Thing, Parallels, Innovative Leisure

7. Mount Kimbie, Love What Survives, Warp

8. GGOOLLDD, “Secrets” [single], Self-released*

9. Sound of Ceres, The Twin, Joyful Noise

10. UNKLE, The Road: Part I, Cooking Vinyl

World

1. Flor de Toloache, Las Caras Lindas, Chulo

2. Ikebe Shakedown, The Way Home, Colemine

3. El Tambor De la Tribu, Felina, Gallo

4. Thunder Body, Solstice, Rootfire Cooperative

5. Leti Garza, El Unico Para Mi, Self-released

6. Trio da Kali and Kronos Quartet, Ladilikan, World Circuit

7. La Misa Negra, s/t, NAM Entertainment

8. King Schascha, Rudeboy Skankin [EP], Penguin Studios

9. Lee “Scratch” Perry and Subatomic Sound System, Super Ape Returns to Conquer, Subatomic Sound

10. Antibalas, Where the Gods Are In Peace, Daptone

Jazz

1. Vijay Iyer Sextet, Far From Over, ECM

2. Hiromi and Admar Castaneda, Live in Montreal, Concord

3. Hoaxer, Crash Text, Illicit Productions

4. John Beasley, MONK’estra Vol. 2, Mack Avenue

5. Michelle Coltrane, Awakening, Blujazz

6. Black Gardenia, Lucky Star, Self-released

7. Henri Dikongue, Diaspora, Jazz Out

8. John Coltrane, Trane: The Atlantic Collection, Rhino

9. Blue Note All Stars, Our Point of View, Blue Note

10. Roscoe Mitchell, Discussions Orchestra, Wide Hive

Blues (updated monthly)

1. Altered Five Blues Band, Charmed & Dangerous, Blind Pig*

2. Chuck Berry, Chuck, Dualtone

3. Sonny Landreth, Recorded Live In Lafayette, Provogue

4. Selwyn Birchwood, Pick Your Poison, Alligator

5. The Cash Box Kings, Royal Mint, Alligator

6. John Lee Hooker, Whiskey & Wimmen — John Lee Hooker’s Finest, Veejay

7. Pokey LaFarge, Manic Revelations, Rounder

8. Gina Sicilia, Tug of War, Blue Elan

9. Scott Ellison, Good Morning Midnight, Red Parlor Records

10. The Sons of the Soul Revivers, Live! Rancho Nicasio, Little Village

11. North Mississippi All-Stars, Prayer For Peace, Legacy

12. Emily Barker, Sweet Kind of Blue, Kartel

13. Scottie Miller Band, Stay Above Water, Self-released

14. Chris Barnes, Hokum Blues, VizzTone

15. Catfish Keith, Mississippi River Blues, Fish Tail Records

16. Michele D’Amour and the Love Dealers, Lost Nights at the Leopard Lounge, Warrior Poet Productions

17. Linsey Alexander, Two Cats, Delmark

18. Joseph Veloz, Offerings, Big O Records

19. Delta Wires, Born In Oakland, Mud Slide Records

20. Gov’t Mule, Revolution Come…Revolution Go, Concord

21. Lightnin’ Willie, No Black No White Just Blues, Little Dog Records

22. Kurt Urban, Full Moon Boogie, Smiling Pig

23. James O’Neill and the Silver Shadows, Havana Blue, Self-released

24. The Nighthawks, All You Gotta Do, EllerSoul

25. Dani Wilde, Live at the Brighton Road, VizzTone