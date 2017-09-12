Weekly Top Airplay: September 12, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz (pretty easy to figure out, right?). WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from College and Non-Commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada.

Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

Each week, WMSE’s Music Director, Erin makes those charts available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 9/12/17

Listed As: artist, title, label

Top 30

1. Queens of the Stone Age, Villains, Matador

2. Oh Sees, Orc, Castle Face

3. Grizzly Bear, Painted Ruins, RCA

4. CAN, The Singles, Mute

5. Abby Jeanne, “Cosmic Beings” [single], Self-released*

6. Shilpa Ray, Door Girl, Northern Spy

7. The War On Drugs, A Deeper Understanding, Atlantic

8. Midnight Sister, Saturn Over Sunset, Jagjaguwar

9. The Districts, Popular Manipulations, Fat Possum

10. Liv Mueller, Liv Sings: Light of the Valley, Shadow of the Mountain, Self-released*

11. Arcade Fire, Everything Now, Columbia

12. Static Eyes, Traps [EP], Triple Eye Industries*

13. Mogwai, Every Country’s Sun, Temporary Residence Ltd.

14. Liars, TFCF, Mute

15. Rose of the West, Hunter’s Will [EP], Communicating Vessels*

16. American Lips, Kiss the Void, Ancient Fashion

17. The Karpinka Brothers, Talk Is Cheap, Self-released

18. Zola Jesus, Okovi, Sacred Bones

19. Rainer Maria, s/t, Polyvinyl*

20. Soul Low, Cheer Up, Gloss*

21. This Is the Kit, Moonshine Freeze, Rough Trade

22. Cloakroom, Time Well, Relapse

23. Antibalas, Where the Gods Are in Peace, Daptone

24. Girl Ray, Earl Grey, Moshi Moshi

25. Bad Cop / Bad Cop, Warriors, Fat Wreck Chords

26. Kelley Stoltz, Que Aura, Castle Face

27. Apollo Vermouth, Crashing Into Nowhere, Orchid Tapes*

28. Sin Bad, It’s Fine, Self-released*

29. Phoebe Bridgers, Stranger in the Alps, Dead Oceans

30. The Mynabirds, Be Here Now, Saddle Creek

Adds

1. Alvvays, Antisocialites, Polyvinyl

2. Antibalas, Where the Gods Are in Peace, Daptone

3. Chad VanGaalen, Light Information, Sub Pop

4. Deer Tick, Deer TIck Vol. 1 + Deer Tick Vol. 2, Partisan

5. The Dream Syndicate, How Did I Find Myself Here?, Anti-

6. The Flamin’ Groovies, Fantastic Plastic, Sonic Kicks/Severn

7. L.A. Witch, s/t, Suicide Squeeze

8. Luna, A Sentimental Education, Double Feature

9. Ted Leo, The Hanged Man, Self-released

10. Twin Peaks, Sweet ’17 Singles Series, Vol. 1, Grand Jury

Electronic

1. LCD Soundsystem, American Dream, DFA/Columbia

2. GGOOLLDD, “Secrets” [single], Self-released*

3. Xposed 4Heads, Urgency Squad, Internal Combusion*

4. Dinner, New Work, Captured Tracks

5. Peaking Lights, The Fifth State of Consciousness, Two Flowers

6. UNKLE, The Road: Part I, Cooking Vinyl

7. El Ten Eleven, Unusable Love, Self-released

8. Washed Out, Mister Mellow, Stones Throw

9. BENNI, I & II, Goner

10. Soulwax, From Deewee, [PIAS]

World

1. Various Artists, Putumayo Presets: Cuba! Cuba!, Putumayo

2. Antibalas, Where the Gods Are in Peace, Daptone

3. Lila Downs, Salon, Lagrimas, Y Deseo, Sony

4. Mosquitos, Mexican Dust, Six Degrees

5. Ruben Blades, Salsa Big Band, Self-released

6. Root Shock, s/t, Self-released

7. Mammut, Kinder Versions, Bella Union [PIAS]

8. Chicago Afrobeat Project, What Goes Up, Self-released

9. Camille, Oui, Balualo

10. Flor de Toloache, Las Caras Lindas, Chulo

Jazz

1. Lizz Wright, Grace, Concord

2. Ed Palermo Big Band, The Great Un-American Songbook, Cuneiform

3. Chet Doxas, Rich In Symbols, Self-released

4. Triocity, I Believe In You, Origin

5. Adrian Cunningham, Jazz Speak, Arbors

6. Sylvia Brooks, The Arrangement, SBM

7. Bill Cunliffe, BACHanalia, Metre

8. Mica Bethea Big Band, Stage ‘N Studio, Self-released

9. Gary Motley, No Reservation Required, G-Stream

10. Cecile McLorin Salvant, Dreams and Daggers, Mack Avenue

Blues (updated monthly)



1. Altered Five Blues Band, Charmed & Dangerous, Blind Pig*

2. Chuck Berry, Chuck, Dualtone

3. Sonny Landreth, Recorded Live In Lafayette, Provogue

4. Selwyn Birchwood, Pick Your Poison, Alligator

5. The Cash Box Kings, Royal Mint, Alligator

6. John Lee Hooker, Whiskey & Wimmen — John Lee Hooker’s Finest, Veejay

7. Pokey LaFarge, Manic Revelations, Rounder

8. Gina Sicilia, Tug of War, Blue Elan

9. Scott Ellison, Good Morning Midnight, Red Parlor Records

10. The Sons of the Soul Revivers, Live! Rancho Nicasio, Little Village

11. North Mississippi All-Stars, Prayer For Peace, Legacy

12. Emily Barker, Sweet Kind of Blue, Kartel

13. Scottie Miller Band, Stay Above Water, Self-released

14. Chris Barnes, Hokum Blues, VizzTone

15. Catfish Keith, Mississippi River Blues, Fish Tail Records

16. Michele D’Amour and the Love Dealers, Lost Nights at the Leopard Lounge, Warrior Poet Productions

17. Linsey Alexander, Two Cats, Delmark

18. Joseph Veloz, Offerings, Big O Records

19. Delta Wires, Born In Oakland, Mud Slide Records

20. Gov’t Mule, Revolution Come…Revolution Go, Concord

21. Lightnin’ Willie, No Black No White Just Blues, Little Dog Records

22. Kurt Urban, Full Moon Boogie, Smiling Pig

23. James O’Neill and the Silver Shadows, Havana Blue, Self-released

24. The Nighthawks, All You Gotta Do, EllerSoul

25. Dani Wilde, Live at the Brighton Road, VizzTone