Weekly Top Airplay: September 19, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz (pretty easy to figure out, right?). WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from College and Non-Commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada.

Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

Each week, WMSE’s Music Director, Erin makes those charts available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 9/19/17

Top 30

1. Indonesian Junk, Stars In the Night, Rum Bar*

2. Gogol Bordello, Seekers and Finders, Cooking Vinyl

3. Oh Sees, Orc, Castle Face

4. Alvvays, Antisocialites, Polyvinyl

5. Shilpa Ray, Door Girl, Northern Spy

6. Graham Hunt, “Same Things” [single], Self-released*

7. Kelley Stoltz, Que Aura, Castle Face

8. Static Eyes, Traps [EP], Triple Eye Industries*

9. Flamin’ Groovies, Fantastic Plastic, Sonic Kicks

10. No Use For a Name, Rarities Vol. 1: The Covers, Fat Wreck Chords

11. The Dream Syndicate, How Did I Find Myself Here?, Anti-

12. Chad VanGaalen, Light Information, Sub Pop

13. Broken Social Scene, Hug of Thunder, Arts & Crafts

14. Toro Y Moi, Boo Boo, Carpark

15. Queens of the Stone Age, Villains, Matador

16. LCD Soundsystem, American Dream, DFA

17. Metz, Strange Peace, Sub Pop

18. Mount Kimbie, Love What Survives, Warp

19. Ex Eye, s/t, Relapse

20. Liars, TFCF, Mute

21. Josh Ritter, Gathering, Thirty Tigers

22. The Safes, Tasty Waves, Hidden Volume

23. Grizzly Bear, Painted Ruins, RCA

24. Dead Cross, s/t, Ipecac

25. GGOOLLDD, “Excelsior Springs” [single], Self-released*

26. Sundial Mottos, s/t [EP], Self-released*

27. Rainer Maria, S/T, Polyvinyl*

28. A Giant Dog, Toy, Merge

29. L.A. Witch, s/t, Suicide Squeeze

30. Sam Amidon, The Following Mountain, Nonesuch

Adds

1. Ariel Pink, Dedicated to Bobby Jameson, Mexican Summer

2. The Blind Boys of Alabama, Almost Home, BBOA

3. Cobra Man, New Driveway, Goner

4. Cut Copy, Haiku From Zero, Astralwerks

5. Death From Above, Outrage! Is Now, Warner Bros. / Last Gang

6. DUDS, Of A Nature Or a Degree, Castle Face

7. Lee Renaldo, Electric Trim, Mute

8. Metz, Strange Peace, Sub Pop

9. Phoebe Bridgers, Stranger In the Alps, Dead Oceans

10. Slotface, Try Not to Freak Out, Nettwerk

Electronic

1. Toro Y Moi, Boo Boo, Carpark

2. LCD Soundsystem, American Dream, DFA

3. Mount Kimbie, Love What Survives, Warp

4. GGOOLLDD, “Excelsior Springs” [single], Self-released

5. Nosaj Thing, Parallels, Innovative Leisure

6. Washed Out, Mister Mellow, Stones Throw

7. Eliot Lipp, Skywave, Young Heavy Souls

8. Trailer Trash Tracys, Althaea, Double Six

9. UNKLE, The Road: Part I, Cooking Vinyl

10. Cornelius, Mellow Waves, Rostrum

World

1. Various Artists, Putumayo Presets: Cuba! Cuba!, Putumayo

2. Antibalas, Where the Gods Are in Peace, Daptone

3. Lila Downs, Salon, Lagrimas, Y Deseo, Sony

4. Mosquitos, Mexican Dust, Six Degrees

5. Ruben Blades, Salsa Big Band, Self-released

6. Root Shock, s/t, Self-released

7. Mammut, Kinder Versions, Bella Union [PIAS]

8. Chicago Afrobeat Project, What Goes Up, Self-released

9. Camille, Oui, Balualo

10. Flor de Toloache, Las Caras Lindas, Chulo

Jazz

1. Ed Palermo Big Band, The Great Un-American Songbook, Cuneiform

2. Alice Coltrane, World Spirituality Classics 1: The Ecstatic Music of Alice Coltrane Turiyasangitananda, Luaka Bop

3. Chicago Edge Ensemble, Decaying Orbit, Self-released

4. Gerald Cannon, Combinations, Woodneck

5. Miles Okazaki, Trickster, Pi

6. Unhinged Sextet, Don’t Blink, oa2

7. Lizz Wright, Grace, Concord

8. Steve Davis, Think Ahead, Smoke Sessions

9. Charles Overton Group, Convergence, Jazz Urbane Recordings

10. George Freeman, 90 Going On Amazing, Blujazz

Blues (updated monthly)



1. Altered Five Blues Band, Charmed & Dangerous, Blind Pig*

2. Chuck Berry, Chuck, Dualtone

3. Sonny Landreth, Recorded Live In Lafayette, Provogue

4. Selwyn Birchwood, Pick Your Poison, Alligator

5. The Cash Box Kings, Royal Mint, Alligator

6. John Lee Hooker, Whiskey & Wimmen — John Lee Hooker’s Finest, Veejay

7. Pokey LaFarge, Manic Revelations, Rounder

8. Gina Sicilia, Tug of War, Blue Elan

9. Scott Ellison, Good Morning Midnight, Red Parlor Records

10. The Sons of the Soul Revivers, Live! Rancho Nicasio, Little Village

11. North Mississippi All-Stars, Prayer For Peace, Legacy

12. Emily Barker, Sweet Kind of Blue, Kartel

13. Scottie Miller Band, Stay Above Water, Self-released

14. Chris Barnes, Hokum Blues, VizzTone

15. Catfish Keith, Mississippi River Blues, Fish Tail Records

16. Michele D’Amour and the Love Dealers, Lost Nights at the Leopard Lounge, Warrior Poet Productions

17. Linsey Alexander, Two Cats, Delmark

18. Joseph Veloz, Offerings, Big O Records

19. Delta Wires, Born In Oakland, Mud Slide Records

20. Gov’t Mule, Revolution Come…Revolution Go, Concord

21. Lightnin’ Willie, No Black No White Just Blues, Little Dog Records

22. Kurt Urban, Full Moon Boogie, Smiling Pig

23. James O’Neill and the Silver Shadows, Havana Blue, Self-released

24. The Nighthawks, All You Gotta Do, EllerSoul

25. Dani Wilde, Live at the Brighton Road, VizzTone