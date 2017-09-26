Weekly Top Airplay: September 26, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz (pretty easy to figure out, right?). WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from College and Non-Commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada.

Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

Each week, WMSE’s Music Director, Erin makes those charts available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 9/26/17

Top 30

1. Ariel Pink, Dedicated to Bobby Jameson, Mexican Summer

2. LCD Soundsystem, American Dream, DFA

3. Alvvays, Antisocialites, Polyvinyl

4. Showoff, Midwest Side Story, Dodgeball

5. Abby Jeanne, “Cosmic Beings” [single], Self-released*

6. DUDS, Of a Nature Or a Degree, Castle Face

7. Dramatic Lovers, “Make Believe” b/w “Made It My Own”, Self-released*

8. Static Eyes, Traps [EP], Triple Eye Industries*

9. Various Artists, Twin Peaks (Music From the Limited Event Series), Rhino

10. Psychic Temple, IV, Joyful Noise

11. Jim-E Stack, It’s Jim-ee [EP], Self-released

12. Shilpa Ray, Door Girl, Northern Spy

13. Juiceboxxx, Freaked Out American Loser, Dangerbird*

14. Oh Sees, Orc, Castle Face

15. Japanese Breakfast, Soft Sounds From Another Planet, Dead Oceans

16. Toro y Moi, Boo Boo, Carpark

17. Chad VanGaalen, Light Information, Sub Pop

18. Grizzly Bear, Painted Ruins, RCA

19. Twin Brother, Alone In Austin [EP], Self-released*

20. The Yawpers, Boy In a Well, Bloodshot

21. Graham Hunt, “Same Things” [Single], Self-released*

22. The Dream Syndicate, How Did I Find Myself Here?, Anti-

23. Kelly Stoltz, Que Aura, Castle Face

24. Great Grandpa, Plastic Cough, Double Double Whammy

25. The Districts, Popular Manipulations, Fat Possum

26. Dogs In Ecstasy, “Rage Against the Dying of My Phone” [Single], Thunderzone ENT.*

27. Eliot Lipp, Skywave, Young Heavy Souls

28. Phoenix, Ti Amo, Glassnote

29. Madeline Kenney, Night Night at the First Landing, Company

30. Beta Days, S.T.T., Self-released

Adds

1. Ani DiFranco, Binary, Righteous Babe

2. Balmorhea, Clear Language, Western Vinyl

3. Carmen Villain, Infinite Avenue, Smalltown Supersound

4. Fink, Resurgam, R’COUP’D

5. Har-di-Har, We Will Will You, Self-released

6. The Horrors, V, Wolftone

7. Moses Sumney, Aromanticism, Jagjaguwar

8. Propagandhi, Victory Lap, Epitaph

9. Shilpa Ray, Door Girl, Northern Spy

10. Shout Out Loud, Easy My Mind, Merge

Electronic

1. LCD Soundsystem, American Dream, DFA

2. Toro y Moi, Boo Boo, Carpark

3. Eliot Lipp, Skywave, Young Heavy Souls

4. Xposed 4Heads, Urgency Squad, Internal Combustion*

5. BENNI, I & II, Goner

6. GGOOLLDD, “Excelsior Springs” [Single], Self-released*

7. Trailer Trash Tracys, Althea, Double Six

8. KMFDM, YEAH! [EP], EARMUSIC

9. Fink, Resurgam, R’COUP’D

10. Washed Out, Mister Mellow, Stones Throw

World

1. Various Artists, Putumayo Presets: Cuba! Cuba!, Putumayo

2. Antibalas, Where the Gods Are in Peace, Daptone

3. Lila Downs, Salon, Lagrimas, Y Deseo, Sony

4. Mosquitos, Mexican Dust, Six Degrees

5. Ruben Blades, Salsa Big Band, Self-released

6. Root Shock, s/t, Self-released

7. Mammut, Kinder Versions, Bella Union [PIAS]

8. Chicago Afrobeat Project, What Goes Up, Self-released

9. Camille, Oui, Balualo

10. Flor de Toloache, Las Caras Lindas, Chulo

Jazz

1. Ed Palermo Big Band, The Great Un-American Songbook, Cuneiform

2. Alice Coltrane, World Spirituality Classics 1: The Ecstatic Music of Alice Coltrane Turiyasangitananda, Luaka Bop

3. Chicago Edge Ensemble, Decaying Orbit, Self-released

4. Gerald Cannon, Combinations, Woodneck

5. Miles Okazaki, Trickster, Pi

6. Unhinged Sextet, Don’t Blink, oa2

7. Lizz Wright, Grace, Concord

8. Steve Davis, Think Ahead, Smoke Sessions

9. Charles Overton Group, Convergence, Jazz Urbane Recordings

10. George Freeman, 90 Going On Amazing, Blujazz

Blues (updated monthly)



1. Altered Five Blues Band, Charmed & Dangerous, Blind Pig*

2. Chuck Berry, Chuck, Dualtone

3. Sonny Landreth, Recorded Live In Lafayette, Provogue

4. Selwyn Birchwood, Pick Your Poison, Alligator

5. The Cash Box Kings, Royal Mint, Alligator

6. John Lee Hooker, Whiskey & Wimmen — John Lee Hooker’s Finest, Veejay

7. Pokey LaFarge, Manic Revelations, Rounder

8. Gina Sicilia, Tug of War, Blue Elan

9. Scott Ellison, Good Morning Midnight, Red Parlor Records

10. The Sons of the Soul Revivers, Live! Rancho Nicasio, Little Village

11. North Mississippi All-Stars, Prayer For Peace, Legacy

12. Emily Barker, Sweet Kind of Blue, Kartel

13. Scottie Miller Band, Stay Above Water, Self-released

14. Chris Barnes, Hokum Blues, VizzTone

15. Catfish Keith, Mississippi River Blues, Fish Tail Records

16. Michele D’Amour and the Love Dealers, Lost Nights at the Leopard Lounge, Warrior Poet Productions

17. Linsey Alexander, Two Cats, Delmark

18. Joseph Veloz, Offerings, Big O Records

19. Delta Wires, Born In Oakland, Mud Slide Records

20. Gov’t Mule, Revolution Come…Revolution Go, Concord

21. Lightnin’ Willie, No Black No White Just Blues, Little Dog Records

22. Kurt Urban, Full Moon Boogie, Smiling Pig

23. James O’Neill and the Silver Shadows, Havana Blue, Self-released

24. The Nighthawks, All You Gotta Do, EllerSoul

25. Dani Wilde, Live at the Brighton Road, VizzTone