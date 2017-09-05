Weekly Top Airplay: September 5, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz (pretty easy to figure out, right?). WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from College and Non-Commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada.

Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

Each week, WMSE’s Music Director, Erin makes those charts available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 9/5/17

Top 30

1. Color Film, Living Arrangements, Epitaph

2. Queens of the Stone Age, Villains, Matador

3. Oh Sees, Orc, Castle Face

4. GGOOLLDD, “Secrets” [single], Self-released*

5. Apollo Vermouth, Crashing Into Nowhere, Orchid Tapes*

6. Static Eyes, Traps [EP], Triple Eye Industries*

7. Dead Cross, s/t, Ipecac

8. Kelley Stoltz, Que Aura, Castle Face

9. Rainer Maria, s/t, Polyvinyl*

10. Cloakroom, Time Well, Relapse

11. A Giant Dog, Toy, Merge

12. Shilpa Ray, Door Girl, Northern Spy

13. Baby In Vain, More Nothing, Partisan

14. Soul Low, Cheer Up, Gloss*

15. Liars, TFCF, Mute

16. Algiers, The Underside of Power, Matador

17. Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Warriors, Fat Wreck Chords

18. The Fresh and Onlys, Wolf Lie Down, Sinderlyn

19. Birds, Everything All at Once, Greenway

20. The Districts, Popular Manipulations, Fat Possum

21. Alex Cameron, Forced Witness, Secretly Canadian

22. Dead Horses, “Turntable” [single], Gloss

23. American Lips, Kiss the Void, Ancient Fashion

24. Lady Legs, Holy Heatwave, Communicating Vessels

25. Washed Out, Mister Mellow, Stones Throw

26. Heavy Hand, Prerapture Era, Self-released*

27. Widowspeak, Expect the Best, Captured Tracks

28. Rose of the West, Hunter’s Will [EP], Communicating Vessels*

29. Nick Hakim, Green Twins, ATO

30. Downtown Boys, Cost of Living, Sub Pop

Adds

1. Deerhoof, Mountain Moves, Joyful Noise

2. Grizzly Bear, Painted Ruins, RCA

3. Juiceboxxx, Freaked Out American Loser, Dangerbird*

4. Ladama, s/t, Six Degrees

5. LCD Soundsystem, American Dream, DFA

6. Mogwai, Every Country’s Sun, Rock Action

7. Motorhead, Under Cover, Silver Lining

8. The Pains of Being Pure at Heart, The Echo of Pleasure, Painbow

9. The Safes, Tastey Wave, Hidden Volume

10. Zola Jesus, Okovi, Sacred Bones

Electronic

1. Cornelius, Mellow Waves, Rostrum

2. Washed Out, Mister Mellow, Stones Throw

3. !!!, Shake the Shudder, Warp

4. Toro y Moi, Boo Boo, Carpark

5. El Ten Eleven, Unusable Love, Roll Call

6. BENNI, I & II, Goner

7. Com Truise, Iteration, Ghostly International

8. Eliot Lipp, Skywave, Young Heavy Souls

9. Mike Ege, s/t, Long Weekend

10. Soulwax, From DeeWee, [PIAS]

World

1. Flor de Toloache, Las Caras Lindas, Chulo

2. Lila Downs, Salon, Lagrimas, y Deseo, Sony

3. Tricot, Three, TopShelf

4. Omar Souleyman, To Syria, With Love, Mad Decent

5. Mammut, Kinder Versions, Bella Union / [PIAS]

6. Ifriquiyya Electrique, Rûwâhîne, Glitterbeat

7. Cafe Tacvba, Jei Beibi, Melotron

8. Kondi Band, Salone, Strut

9. Paris Combo, Tako Tsubo, DRG

10. Alex Cuba, Lo Unico Constante, Fontana North

Jazz

1. Bill Evans, On a Monday Evening, Fantasy

2. Ed Palermo Big Band, The Great Un-American Songbook, Cuneiform

3. Cecile, McLorin Salvant, Dreams and Daggers, Mack Avenue

4. Yelena Eckemoff Quintet, In the Shadow of a Cloud, L&H

5. Jane Ira Bloom, Wild Lines: Improvising Emily Dickinson, Outline

6. Thelonius Monk Quintet, Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Resonance

7. Allen Hinds, Fly South, Self-released

8. Alma Matters, s/t, Self-released

9. Steve Davis, Think Ahead, Smoke Sessions

10. Regina Carter, Ella: Accentuate the Positive, Okeh

Blues (updated monthly)



1. Altered Five Blues Band, Charmed & Dangerous, Blind Pig*

2. Chuck Berry, Chuck, Dualtone

3. Sonny Landreth, Recorded Live In Lafayette, Provogue

4. Selwyn Birchwood, Pick Your Poison, Alligator

5. The Cash Box Kings, Royal Mint, Alligator

6. John Lee Hooker, Whiskey & Wimmen — John Lee Hooker’s Finest, Veejay

7. Pokey LaFarge, Manic Revelations, Rounder

8. Gina Sicilia, Tug of War, Blue Elan

9. Scott Ellison, Good Morning Midnight, Red Parlor Records

10. The Sons of the Soul Revivers, Live! Rancho Nicasio, Little Village

11. North Mississippi All-Stars, Prayer For Peace, Legacy

12. Emily Barker, Sweet Kind of Blue, Kartel

13. Scottie Miller Band, Stay Above Water, Self-released

14. Chris Barnes, Hokum Blues, VizzTone

15. Catfish Keith, Mississippi River Blues, Fish Tail Records

16. Michele D’Amour and the Love Dealers, Lost Nights at the Leopard Lounge, Warrior Poet Productions

17. Linsey Alexander, Two Cats, Delmark

18. Joseph Veloz, Offerings, Big O Records

19. Delta Wires, Born In Oakland, Mud Slide Records

20. Gov’t Mule, Revolution Come…Revolution Go, Concord

21. Lightnin’ Willie, No Black No White Just Blues, Little Dog Records

22. Kurt Urban, Full Moon Boogie, Smiling Pig

23. James O’Neill and the Silver Shadows, Havana Blue, Self-released

24. The Nighthawks, All You Gotta Do, EllerSoul

25. Dani Wilde, Live at the Brighton Road, VizzTone