Weekly Top Airplay: January 3, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Radio 200 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, RPM = electronic, New World = world, Jazz = well…jazz! Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

As a result of our long history and the knowledge of our volunteer DJ’s, WMSE is considered a “Core 50″ station by the College Music Journal (CMJ), the industry standard for what’s happening in non-commercial radio. This means WMSE is one of fifty stations in the country whose play lists matters most when CMJ creates their own weekly charts of what’s being played around the country.

Our Music Director, Erin, compiles the most-played albums every week, reports those albums to CMJ each Tuesday (as well as the top blues alums at the end of each month) and makes those lists available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 1/3/17

Radio 200

1. The Pukes, Revenge Of The Pukes, Tire Fire*

2. Leonard Cohen, You Want It Darker, Columbia

3. A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here…Thank You 4 Your Service, Epic

4. Goat, Requiem, Sub Pop

5. The Blind Shake, Celebrate Your Worth, Goner

6. Gauss, Thalweg, self-released*

7. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, Skeleton Tree, Bad Seed Ltd.

8. Fox Face, Teen Wiccan, Chop Haus*

9. Dungen, Haxan, Mexican Summer

10. Against Me!, Shape Shift With Me, Total Treble

11. Mosleys, Bonafied and Pixelated, self-released*

12. Brett Newski, Land Air Sea Garage, Nomad Union*

13. Def Harmonic, The Lead Singer of Genesis [TLSOG], self-released*

14. Sat. Nite Duets, Air Guitar, Father/Daughter*

15. Soul Low, Nosebleeds, Gloss*

16. Cosmonauts, A-Ok!, Burger

17. Something To Do, Not Making a Sound, self-released*

18. Damien Jurado and Richard Swift, Other People’s Songs – Volume One, Secretly Canadian

19. Devendra Barnhart, Ape In Pink Marble, Nonesuch

20. Childish Gambino, Awaken My Love, Glassnote

21. Drive-By Truckers, American Band, ATO

22. B~Free, Ode 2 a Luv Affair, self-released*

23. Sylvan Esso, “Radio” b/w “Kick Jump Twist”, Loma Vista*

24. GGOOLLDD, “Undercovers” [single], Gloss*

25. Solange, A Seat At the Table, Columbia

26. Luke Temple, A Hand Through the Cellar Door, Secretly Canadian

27. Chain Wallet, s/t, Jansen Plateproduksjon

28. Rx Drugs, Future Friction, self-released*

29. Black Marble, It’s Immaterial, Ghostly International

30. Thee Oh Sees, An Odd Entrances, Castle Face

Adds

1. The Fruit Bats, Absolute Loser, ESRC

2. WHY?, “This Ole King’ [single], Joyful Noise

3. Nouvelle Vague, I Could Be Happy, Kwaidan

4. Enemies, Valuables, TopShelf

5. Maria Taylor, In the Next Life, Flower Moon

RPM

1. Def Harmonic, The Lead Singer of Genesis [TLSOG], self-released*

2. Sylvan Esso, “Radio” b/w “Kick Jump Twist”, Loma Vista*

3. GGOOLLDD, “Undercovers” [single], Gloss*

4. Bonobo, “Kerala” [single], Ninja Tune

5. Phantogram, Three, Republic

6. A Tribe Called Red, We Are the Halluci Nation, Radicalized

7. Will It Burn, Alcoholic Swear Monster, self-released*

8. Patten, PSI, Warp

9. Flock of Dimes, If You See Me, Say Yes, Partisan

10. Adrian Younge, The Electronique Void, Linear Labs

New World

1. Goat, Requiem, Sub Pop

2. Debo Band, Ere Gobez, FPE

3. A Tribe Called Red, We Are the Halluci Nation, Radicalized

4. Orkestra Mendoza, Vamos A Guarachar!, Glitterbeat

5. Michael Franti and Spearhead, Soulrocker, Universal Music Group

6. Lorraine Klaasen, Nouvelle Journée, Justin Time

7. Zomba Prison Project, I Will Not Stop Singing, Six Degrees

8. Luisa Maita, Flo Da Memoria, Cumbancha

9. Cathie Ryan, Through Wind and Rain, Mo Leanbh

10. Ana Moura, Moura, Universal

Jazz

1. Richie Cole, Plays Ballads and Love Songs, self-released

2. Dave Douglas, Dark Territory, Greenleaf

3. Roberto Fonseca, ABUC, Impulse!

4. Corey Christiansen, Factory Girl, Origin

5. John Moulder, Earthborn Tales of Soul and Spirit, Origin

6. Jan Kus Quartet, Faith, self-released

7. Ryan Blotnick, Kush, Songlines

8. Catherine Russell, Harlem On My Mind, Jazz Village

9. Throttle Elevator Music, IV, Wide Hive

10. Cookers, The Call of the Wild and Peaceful Heart, Smoke Sessions

Blues (updated monthly)

1. Gina Sicilia, Sunset Avenue EP, Blue Elan Records

2. Various Artists, The Musical Mojo of Dr. John: Celebrating Mac and His Music, Concord

3. Bobby Rush, Porcupine Meat, Rounder

4. The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Strong Like That, Severn

5. Joanna Connor, Six String Stories, M.C. Records

6. Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps, Bonafide, Jesi-Lu

7. Various, Putumayo Presents Blues Party, Putumayo

8. Gary Hoey, Dust and Bones, Provogue

9. Mike Wheeler, Turn Up!!, Delmark

10. Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials, The Big Sound of Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials, Alligator

11. Matthew Skoller, Blues Immigrant, Tongue ’N’ Groove

12. Barrelhouse Chuck, Remembering the Masters, The Sirens

13. Sugar Ray and the Bluetones, Seeing Is Believing, Severn Records

14. Dave Stryker, Eight Track II, Strikezone Records

15. Lisa Lystam Family Band, Give You Everything, self-released

16. Walter Trout, Alive In Amsterdam, Provogue

17. The Dogtown Blues Band, Everyday, RVL Music

18. Lurrie Bell, Can’t Shake This Feeling Delmark

19. Bonnie Bishop, Ain’t Who I Was, Thirty Tigers

20. James O’Neill and the Silver Shadows, A Little More Than the Blues, self-released

21. Swamp Cabbage, Jive, Chicken Head Knob

22. Kat Riggins, Blues Revival, Bluzpik Media Group

23. John Scofield, Country For Old Men, Verve

24. Doyle Bramhall II, Rich Man, Concord

25. Liz Mandeville, The Stars Motel, Blue Kitty

26. Little Boys Blue, Tennissippi, VizzTone

27. Ina Forsman, s/t, Ruf Records

28. C.W. Stoneking, Gon’ Boogaloo, self-released

29. Dennis Gruenling, Ready Or Not, VizzTone

30. Little Boys Blue, Tennissippi, VizzTone