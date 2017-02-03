WMSE Jams of the Week (January 28 – February 3)

WMSE playlist highlights by Lauren Keene + Erin Wolf

Love to listen to WMSE but can’t listen to it all? Take a peek at some of our favorite things spun by the WMSE DJ crew this past week and click on those links to peek at the playlist per program to find even more musical treasures:

Buffalo Springfield, “Sit Down I Think I Love You”

(Buffalo Springfield Again, ATCO, 1969)

Platinum Boys, “A New Kind of Love”

(A New Kind of Love, Maximum Pelt, 2017)

The Dictators, “Faster and Louder”

(Blood Brothers, Elektra, 1978)

Thin Lizzy, “Bad Reputation”

(Bad Reputation Extended Edition, Mercury, 2011)

Gauss, “Stakes Are The Same”

(Thawleg, self-released, 2016)

<a href="http://gaussmke.bandcamp.com/album/thalweg" onclick="_gaq.push(['_trackEvent', 'outbound-article', 'http://gaussmke.bandcamp.com/album/thalweg', 'Thalweg by Gauss']);" rel="external" title="" class="ext-link" target="_blank">Thalweg by Gauss</a>

Patti Smith, “Kimberly”

(Horses, Arista, 1975)

Urifiki Jazz Band, “Nauli Ya Uda”

(Urgent Jumping!, Sterns Africa, 2016)

The Prids, “Do I Look Like I’m In Love?”

(Do I Look Like I’m In Love?, self-released, 2016)

Strand of Oaks, “Radio Kids”

(Hard Love, Dead Oceans, 2017)

The Promise Ring, “Is This Thing On?”

(Nothing Feels Good, Jade Tree, 1997)

OutKast, “Elevators (Me&You)”

(ATLiens, Arista/La Face Records, 1996)

Kate Tempest, “Europe Is Lost”

(Let Them Eat Chaos, Lex Records, 2016)

Marty Stuart, “Bridge Washed Out”

(Ghost Train: The Studio B Sessions, Sugar Hill, 2010)