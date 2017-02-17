WMSE Jams of the Week (February 11 – February 17)

WMSE playlist highlights by Lauren Keene + Erin Wolf

Love to listen to WMSE but can’t listen to it all? Take a peek at some of our favorite things spun by the WMSE DJ crew this past week and click on those links to peek at the playlist per program to find even more musical treasures:

Priests, “Lelia 20”

(Nothing Feels Natural, Sister Polygon, 2017)

<a href="http://priests.bandcamp.com/album/nothing-feels-natural" onclick="_gaq.push(['_trackEvent', 'outbound-article', 'http://priests.bandcamp.com/album/nothing-feels-natural', 'Nothing Feels Natural by PRIESTS']);" rel="external" title="" class="ext-link" target="_blank">Nothing Feels Natural by PRIESTS</a> Shirley Collins, “Death and the Lady”

(Lodestar, Domino Records, 2016)

Iceage, “Coalition”

(You’re Nothing, Matador, 2013)

Akua Dixon, “The Sweetest Taboo”

(Akua’s Dance, Akua Music, 2017)

Fountains of Wayne, “Sink to the Bottom”

(Fountains of Wayne, Rhino Atlantic, 1996)

Austra, “I Love You More Than You Love Yourself”

(Future Politics, Domino Records, 2017)

Prince and The Revolution, “The Beautiful Ones”

(Purple Rain, Warner Bros., 1984)

James Cotton, “There’s Something On Your Mind”

(Three Harp Boogie, Verve, 1967)

The Shivvers, “Teenline” [remastered]

(The Shivvers [remixed and remastered], Sing Sing, 2014)

DJ Shadow, “Building Steam With A Grain Of Salt”

(Entroducing…, Mo’ Wax, 1996)