WMSE Jams of the Week (February 25 – March 3)

WMSE playlist highlights by Lauren Keene + Erin Wolf

Love to listen to WMSE but can’t listen to it all? Take a peek at some of our favorite things spun by the WMSE DJ crew this past week and click on those links to peek at the playlist per program to find even more musical treasures:

Whips, “Goldmine”

(“Goldmine” [single], Skeletal Lightning, 2017)

Moon Mullican, “Short But Sweet”

(“Short But Sweet” [single], King, 1951)

Dead Boys, “Sonic Reducer”

(Young, Loud and Snotty, Rhino/Warner Bros., 1977)

Jesca Hoop, “Simon Says”

(Memories Are Now, Sub Pop, 2017)

Brenton Wood, “The Oogum Boogum Song”

(Oogum Boogum, Double Shot, 1967)

Aero Flynn, “Tree”

(Aero Flynn, Ooh La La, 2015)

Francoise Hardy, “La Nuit Est Sur La Ville”

(Mon Amie La Rose, Light in The Attic, 2015)

Mind Over Mirrors, “Glossolaliac”

(Undying Color, Pardise of Bachelors, 2017)

The Replacements, “Alex Chilton”

(Pleased To Meet Me, Sire, 1987)

Big Bill Morganfield, “I Don’t Know Why”

(Bloodstains On the Wall, Black Shuck Records, 2017)

Dogs In Ecstasy, “You’ve Got To Get It While You Can”

(Welcome 2 Hell, Thunder Zone Ent., 2015)

WELCOME 2 HELL (TZ034) by DOGS IN ECSTASY The Foreign Exchange, "The Moment"

(Love In Flying Colors [12-inch LP], self-released, 2013)

The Fatty Acids, “Doomsbros”

(Dogs of Entertainment, Forged Artifacts, 2017)