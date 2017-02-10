WMSE Jams of the Week (February 4 – February 10)

WMSE playlist highlights by Lauren Keene + Erin Wolf

Love to listen to WMSE but can’t listen to it all? Take a peek at some of our favorite things spun by the WMSE DJ crew this past week and click on those links to peek at the playlist per program to find even more musical treasures:

Siouxsie & the Banshees, “Kiss Them For Me”

(Twice Upon A Time: The Singles, Geffen, 1992)

Stef Chura, “Thin”

(Messes, Urinal Cake Records, 2017)

X-Ray Spex, “I Am A Poseur”

(Germ Free Adolescents, EMI, 1978)

Joey Bada$$ “Like Me (feat. BJ the Chicago Kid)”

(B4.DA.$$, Cinematic Music Group, 2015)



Tigernite, “Empire”

(Tigernite, self-released, 2015)

Mavis Staples “Action”

(Livin’ On A High Note, Anti-, 2016)

Big Star, “Feel”

(No.1 Record, Ardent, 1972)

Bela Bartok “String Quartet #6”

The Six String Quartets – Juliard SQ, Columbia, 2016



Beyonce, “Freedom”

(Lemonade, Parkwood Entertainment, 2016)

Blank Radio, “Messages From the Long Hallway”

(Shopping By Television, Blank Radio, 2012)



Mike Krol , “Neighborhood Watch”

(Turkey, Merge, 2015)

Fela Kuti “Coffin for Head of State”

(Coffin for Head of State [EP], Universal Music Australia Pty. Ltd.)

