WMSE Jams of the Week (March 4 – March 10)

WMSE playlist highlights by Lauren Keene + Erin Wolf

Love to listen to WMSE but can’t listen to it all? Take a peek at some of our favorite things spun by the WMSE DJ crew this past week and click on those links to peek at the playlist per program to find even more musical treasures:

Body Futures, “Phantom Patterns Arson”

(Brand New Silhouettes, Latest Flame, 2014)

Brand New Silhouettes by Body Futures The Box Tops, "Cry Like a Baby"

(Cry Like A Baby, Mama, 1968)

Kikagaku Moyo, “Cardigan Song”

(House In the Tall Grass, Guruguru Brain, 2016)

Oasis, “Whatever”

(Definitely Maybe (Deluxe Edition), Big Brother Recordings)

Olivia Block, “Dissolution2”

(Dissolution, Forced Exposure, 2016)

The Jim Carroll Band, “Wicked Gravity”

(Catholic Boy, ATCO, 1980)

Sylvan Esso, “Die Young”

(What Now, Loma Vista, 2017)

Mavis Staples, “Wish I Had Answered”

(Your Good Fortune, Anti-, 2015)

Patti Smith Group, “Dancing Barefoot”

(Wave, Arista, 1979)