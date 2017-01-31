WMSE Job Opening – Underwriting Director

Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) is accepting applications for a Underwriting Director for its WMSE radio station. WMSE is MSOE’s award winning radio station. It is the premier source for diverse music programming in SE Wisconsin. WMSE Radio is seeking a highly organized, results-oriented, self-motivated, creative, and energetic professional to lead the station’s underwriting program. The selected candidate will plan, manage, and implement underwriting of this licensed public radio station. The ideal candidate will have a proactive and positive attitude that strives to make all clients feel directly involved in WMSE’s mission. Position reports to WMSE’s Development Director.

Qualified candidates should have a bachelor’s degree or like experience in the field and an understanding of public radio program underwriting, nonprofit fundraising, and the philanthropic sector.

MSOE is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, religion, color, national origin, sex, age, status as a protected veteran, among other things, or status as a qualified individual with disability.

