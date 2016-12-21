WMSE Picks of 2016

Maybe there are too many best-of lists by years’ end, but it must be said, that as far as Milwaukee music aficionados go, no group of people knows music, front-to-back, across all genres, than the DJs of WMSE. You see it on our weekly top airplay charts and hear it for yourself on your radios and through your headphones and computer speakers. WMSE DJs are volunteers because they love music, and it shows: each program is designed, per DJ, to introduce the listener to both old favorites and newly-becoming classics.

Already got a favorite WMSE DJ? Take a peek at what they liked this past year, then check out the rest. You might find your own tastes aligning with DJs whose shows you might not be familiar with. Here’s the best of the best from us, to you. Thanks for another great year of Frontier Radio!

Tom Crawford, WMSE Station Manager

Mondays 3pm – 6pm / The Rock Ride + Thursdays 6pm -9pm / Radio Drill Time

National:

David Bowie, Black Star

Leonard Cohen, You Want It Darker

Terminal Cheesecake, Dandelion Sauce Of the Ancients

Khmer Rouge Survivors, They Will Kill You, If You Cry

A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here…Thank You 4 Your Service

Katie Gately, Color

Ben Johnston, String Quartets 6, 7, & 8

Afro Haitian Experimental Orchestra, AHEO

Orin Ambarchi, Hubris

Yndi Halda, Under Summer

Moor Mother, Fetish Bones

Ghedalia Tazartes, Andrezj Zaleski and Pawul Romanczuk, Carp’s Head

Local:

The Pukes, Revenge Of the Pukes

Nineteen Thirteen, Music For Time Travel

Jon Mueller, Tongues

B~Free, Ode 2 A Luv Affair

Luxi, astral memories (paradise)

Def Harmonic/Lunaversol0, “The Lead Singer of Gensis” [single]

The Mosleys, Bonafide and Pixelated

Mead Lake’s Most Wanted, Sinners Sang the Crows

Northless, Cold Migration

Rx Drugs, Future Friction

Erin Wolf, WMSE Music Director

Tuesdays 12:30pm – 3pm + 6pm – 7pm / The Rockleidoscope Show + Local/Live

National:

PJ Harvey, The Hope Six Demolition Project

Steve Gunn, Eyes On the Lines

Angel Olsen, My Woman

Solange, A Seat At the Table

Omni, Deluxe

Alex Cameron, Jumping the Shark

Leonard Cohen, You Want It Darker

Local:

NO/NO, Sound and Light

Def Harmonic, The Lead Singer of Genesis [T.L.S.O.G.]

Gauss, Thalweg

Rx Drugs, Future Friction

Luxi, astral memories (paradise)

AUTOMatic, Marathon

Space Raft, Rubicon

Sid McCain, WMSE Promotions Director

Wednesdays 12:30pm – 3pm / Squid Inc.

National:

The Dirty Nil, Higher Power

The Cosmonauts, A-OK!

Black Mountain, IV

Trashcan Sinatras, Pendulum

Bob Mould, Patch the Sky

Local:

Space Raft, Rubicon

Whiskey of the Damned, Here’s to Duffy’s Cut, Bedevil the Railroads

The Pukes, Revenge of the Pukes

Trapper Schoepp, Rangers & Valentines

Midwest Death Rattle, Post-Apocalypso

Ruadhan

Mondays 9am – 12pm / World Music Mondays

Eva Salina, Lema Lema: Eva Salina Sings Saban Bajramovic

Debo Band, Ere Gobez

Ceu, Tropix

Beyonce, Lemonade

Against Me!, Shape Shift With Me

Paul Host

alternating Saturdays 3pm – 6pm / Milwaukee Rock Posters & Why My Head Hurts

Tron Jovi, Mongoloid

Action Stallions, Where’s the Revolution

GoGo Slow, Flamethrower Love

Eric Blowtorch & the Welders, Asylum Seekers

Cheese of the Goat, Give Pizza a Chance

Jay Burseth

alternating Thursdays 6am – 9am / Poundcake Punk

Direct Hit!, Wasted Mind

Tigernite, Blood Moon

Hot Coffin, s/t

Trapper Schoepp, Rangers & Valentines

The Pukes, The Revenge Of…

Sam

Mondays, 3am – 6am / The Wax Addicts

A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here…Thank You 4 Your Service

Blood Orange, Freetown Sound

Invisibl Skratch Piklz, 13th Floor

Chance the Rapper, Coloring Book

Soul Low, Nosebleeds

Frank Ocean, Blonde

NxWorries, Yes Lawd!

Kaytranada, 99.9%

Beyoncé, Lemonade

DJ Bizzon and DJ Jank

Tuesdays 9pm – 12am / Those Hip Hop Guys

Childish Gambino, Awaken My Love

No rapping this time! Gambino produces a soulful collage reminscent of George Clinton and Prince.

Westside Gunn, Flygod

Gritty, violent NY raps over elegant beats.

A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here…Thank You 4 Your Service

Usually 90s groups can’t make a comeback, but they did. RIP Phife Dawg!

NxWorries, Yes Lawd!

Singer Anderson.Paak and beatsmith Knxwledge create a modern soul classic.

Westside Gunn, There’s God and There’s Flygod Praise Both

Yep, he makes it on the list twice. Westside Gunn and partner, Conway the Machine, are the modern day Ghostface Killah and Raekwon.

Haven

alternating Wednesdays 6am – 9am / Wave Tank

Most of the music I listen to is old, so my list contains only a few releases from this year. Here are 5 of my favorite albums that I listened to a lot in 2016:

SHXCXCHCXSH, SsSsSsSsSsSsSsSsSsSsSsSsSsSsSs

And pretty much anything else on the Avian label. This duo is doing something really interesting with electronic music. The latter part of 2016 has been pretty stressful for me due to the political landscape and this album has been a great comfort to me. Cold, minimal, hard-edged repetitive beats are cathartic during this moment in time.

Ministry, Trax! Box compilation

From Al’s good era. A pleasurable ride from beginning to end; sweet synth pop gems in the beginning, classic industrial RevCo tracks, and of course side project club classics from the likes of PTP and Acid Horse.

John Maus, A Collection of Rarities and Unreleased Material compilation

Maus lyrics really speak to me – he articulates a lot of what I feel. I don’t know if that’s good or bad.

Severed Heads, (Come Visit) The Big Bigot

Severed Heads is one of those bands I never “got” until this year. After listening to this album and their other releases from the ’80s many, many times on repeat I finally understood their brilliance. The composition is so unusual and complex.

SURVIVE, RR7349

’80s movie soundtrack influenced stuff.

Bonus:

N.O.I.A., Unreleased Classics: ’78 – 82 [compilation]

The Italian Kraftwerk. Perfect clinical crisp synth pop with dystopian lyrics that sound really relevant right now.

Tom Wanderer

Thursdays 3pm – 6pm / The Tom Wanderer Radio Experience

David Bowie, Blackstar

Goat, Requiem

The Blind Shake, Celebrate Your Worth

Solange, A Seat at the Table

Cosmonauts, A-OK!

Buzz

Mondays 6pm – 9 pm / Buzz’s Garage

Descendents, Hypercaffium Spazzinate, Epitaph

Boss Hog, Brood Star [EP], In the Red

Fleshtones, The Band Drinks For Free, Yep Roc

Fu Manchu, Slow Ride [7″], At the Dojo

Lumpy and the Dumpers, Huff My S**k, Anti Fade

Rob Szocik

alternating Sundays 6pm – 9pm / Alternating Currents

Linda Sharrock, (In) The Abyssity Of The Grounds: Gods, Golden Lab Records

Controlled Bleeding, Larva Lumps and Baby Bumps, Artoffact Records

Saka with Maja S.K. Ratkje, Rasaka, KBA Records

Talibam! & Alan Wilkinson, It Is Dangerous to Lean Out, Astral Spirits

Brian Chippendale, Mats Gustafsson and Massimo Pupillo, Melt, Trost Records

Black Bombaim & Peter Brotzmann, s/t, Shhpuma

Suzuki Junzo, If I Die Before I Wake, Utech Records

Kodian Trio, I, New Wave of Jazz

Jon Mueller, Tongues, Rhythmplex

Gunwale with Dave Rempis, Albert Wildeman and Ryan Packard, Polynya, Aerophonic Records

Erik Void

Wednesdays 3am – 6am / Everything That Rises Must Converge

Bracken, High Passes, Home Assembly Music

Tears Run Rings, In Surges, Deep Space Recordings

Soft Kill, Choke, Profound Lore

The Stargazer Lilies, Door to the Sun, Graveface Records

Holy Vision, King Cash, Disorder Recordings UK

Andy Turner

Fridays 12pm – 3pm / Zero Hour

Tyler Keith & the Apostles, Do It For Johnny, self-released

Jack Oblivian & the Sheiks, The Lone Ranger of Love, Mony

Meet Your Death, s/t, 12XU

Pat Todd & the Rankoutsiders, Blood & Treasure, Hound Gawd!

Javier Escovedo, Kicked Out of Eden, Saustex Media

Shopkeeper Ken

alternating Thursdays, 9am – 12pm / The Five & Dime Show

Top 5 released in 2016:

David Bowie, Blackstar

Kikagaku Moyo, House In the Tall Grass

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Skeleton Tree

Elza Soares, A Mulher Do Fim Do Mundo

Ryley Walker, Golden Sings That Have Been Sung

Top 5 reissues of 2016:

Bobo Yeye, Belle Epoque In Upper Volta

Arsenio Rodriguez, Como Se Goza En El Barrio: Havana & NYC Recordings, 1946-1962

Jack Rose reissues (6 LPs in all on VHF + Three Lobed Recordings)

Gimmer Nicholson, Christopher Idylls

Various Artists, Music of Morocco: Recorded by Paul Bowles 1959

Aija

Sundays 12am – 3am / Under the Influence of Aliens

Warpaint, Heads Up

The Pukes, Revenge of The Pukes

Savages, Adore Life

DIIV, Is the Is Are

Blood Orange, Freetown Sound

The Good John

Fridays 9am – 12pm / The Chicken Shack

Drive-By Truckers, American Band

Evan Webb and the Rural Route Ramblers, Dry Up or Drown

Austin Lucas, Between the Moon and the Midwest

Cody Jinks, I’m Not the Devil

Various Artists, Southern Family [produced by David Cobb]

Driveway Thriftdwellers, Cutover Country

Craig Mertes

Tuesdays 6am – 9am / The Shape Of Rock

The Pukes, Revenge Of The…, Good Land Records

The Pukes deliver on the promise of their debut EP with a full album of gritty do-wap punk rock that is catchy as all get out. Can’t wait for more from them.

Direct Hit!, Wasted Mind, Fat Wreck Chords

The second concept record for Direct Hit! doesn’t stiffle their creativity at all. In fact their song writing and arranging are better than ever. Hooks abound, getting stuck in your head for days.

Faux Fiction, Staring At the Sun, self-released

Faux Fiction deal in straight ahead indie rock influenced by the heavy hitters of the late nineties and early 2000’s, which is right up my alley. For a debut album Faux Fiction sound like this have been at this for years with solid group well developed and cohesive high energy songs. Rock out, I can’t wait for more.

Unearthed Elf, Into the Catacomb Abyss, self-released

Amazing craftsmanship from Keith (also of Arctic Sleep), for a debut album Into the Catacomb Abyss” is incredibly developed and thoroughly thought out. There is layer after layer here to dig into and none of it sounds out of place. All while maintaining that feeling of fun that makes fantasy power metal so enjoyable to listen to.

Something To Do, Not Making a Sound, self-released

Just plain fun. Catchy hooks and all the horns you can handle. Plus two loves songs for Tina Fey, what more could you ask for?

Honorable Mentions:

Brett Newski, Land Air Sea Garage, self-released

Midwest Death Rattle, Post-Apocalypso, self-released

Lost Lanes, s/t, self-released

Size 5’s, Red Album + 53207, self-released

Jon Mueller, Tongues, Rhythmplex

Cal Roach

Tuesdays 6pm – 7pm / Local/Live

Open Mike Eagle & Paul White, Hella Personal Film Festival

Kate Tempest, Let Them Eat Chaos

David Bowie, Blackstar

Oranssi Pazuzu, Värähtelijä

Solange, A Seat At the Table

Rich Mars

Wednesdays 6pm – 9pm / City Rock Showgram

Drive-By Truckers, American Band

The Pack A.D., Positive Thinking

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Skeleton Tree

Seratones, Get Gone

Indonesian Junk, s/t

Two runners up:

PJ Harvey, The Hope Six Demolition Project

Thee Oh Sees, A Weird Exits

Dr. Sushi

Tuesdays 9am – 12pm / Dr. Sushi’s Free Jazz BBQ

São Paulo Underground, Cantos Invisíveis

Wadada Leo Smith, America’s National Parks

Throttle Elevator Music, Throttle Elevator Music IV

Donny McCaslin, Beyond Now

Snarky Puppy, Culcha Vulcha

Bob Midnight

Tuesdays 7pm – 9pm / Midnight Radio

Hiss Golden Messenger, Heart Like a Levee

Dawes, We’re All Gonna Die

Hoots and Hellmouth, In the Trees Where I Can See the Forest

Teenage Fanclub, Here

Ferraro, Losing Sleep

Grasscuter Andy

alternating Thursdays, 9am – 12pm / The Five & Dime Show

Scott Walker, The Childhood Of a Leader, 4AD

Kikagaku Moyo, House In the Tall Grass, Guruguru Brain

Resina, s/t, FatCat Records

David Bowie, Blackstar, Columbia

Darkthrone, Arctic Thunder, Peaceville

Jason Ellis

Wednesdays, 9pm – 12am / Team Metal

Metal:

Urfaust, Empty Space Meditation

Ride For Revenge, Thy Horrendous Yearning

Inverloch, Distance/Collapse

Lethal Steel, Legion of the Night

The Temple, Forevermourn [worst album title of 2016]

Cultes des Ghoules, Coven, or Evil Ways Instead of Love

Cauchemar, Chapelle Ardente

Occult Burial, Hideous Obscure

Shataan, Weigh of the Wolf

Bethlehem, s/t

White Magician, The Pledge

Non-metal:

40 Watt Sun, Wider Than the Sky

Gnawed, Death Evident

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Skeleton Tree

The Body, No One Deserves Happiness

Curse, II

Local:

Pigs Blood, Demo

Tubal Cain, Black Eden

Temper, Poverty In Beauty

Scathed, Demo

Ossuary, Cremation Ritual

Columbarium, Evoking the Sylphs

Re-issues:

Angel Witch, s/t

Pentagram, First Days Here

Cirith Ungol, Paradise Lost

The first three Ulver LPs

Live:

Sadistic Intent

Plack Blague

Fall From Grace Fest

Spectral Voice/Undergang

Blind Guardian

John Carpenter

Listen to music, watch wrestling and horror. Don’t listen to others’ opinions.

Sonia

Fridays 3pm – 6pm / The Blues Drive

Big Head Blues Club, Way Down Inside: Songs Of Willie Dixon, Big Records

Bob Dylan, Fallen Angels, Columbia Records

The Rolling Stones, Blue and Lonesome, Rolling Stone Records

Mavis Staples, Livin’ On a High Note, Anti-

Bob Weir, Blue Mountain, Sony Music Entertainment

Jon Blick

Thursdays, 12am – 3am / Overnight Sensations

Beach Patrol, Eudaimonia

Car Seat Headrest, Teens of Denial

The Dirty Nil, Higher Power

Margaret Glaspy, Emotions and Math

Brett Newski, Land Air Sea Garage

Scott Lucey

alternating Thursdays 6am – 9am / Digital Dumplings In Analog Gravy

Scott Lucey’s Top Ten Albums of 2016:

Bibio, A Mineral Love

BADBADNOTGOOD, IV

Animal Collective, Painting With

Damien Jurado, Visions Of Us On the Land

Adrian Younge, Adrian Younge Presents Something About April II

Bon Iver, 22, A Million

Woods, City Sun Eater In the River of Light

Chairlift, Moth

Devendra Banhart, Ape In Pink Marble

De La Soul, And The Anonymous Nobody

Eric Von Munz

Thursdays 12:30pm – 3pm / The Von Munz Vinyl Variety Show

2016 releases that I enjoyed:

Kid Congo Powers and the Pink Monkeybirds, La Arana Es La Vida, In the Red

Wire, Nocturnal Koreans, Pink Flag

GOGGS, s/t, In the Red

Ex-Cult, Negative Growth, In the Red

Cosmonauts, A-Ok!, Burger

David Bowie, Blackstar, I-SO (although I cannot play it without sobbing uncontrollably...)

Local stuff:

Space Raft, Rubicon, Dusty Medical

Indonesian Junk, s/t, Rum Bar (yes, this came out last year, but the vinyl arrived in 2016)

Fox Face, Teen Wiccan, Chop Haus

The Pukes, The Revenge Of…, Tirefire/Goodland

Mary Bartlein

Saturdays 6pm – 9pm / Instrumental Saturdays

Instrumental Saturdays Top 5 Picks for 2016 in no particular order:

Tom Caulfield, I Heard It Was Christmas Day

This CD was just released so it is fresh in my mind and still in my cd player. First of all, I am a big Tom Caufield fan and would put anything by him on my Top Picks list. But this is Tom’s first foray into the realm of holiday songs, and he attacked it with gusto! Beautifully arranged and artfully presented traditional songs with a couple holiday originals that feel like they too came down through the centuries. Tom has a masterful touch and I hope there will be more holiday CDs in the future.

David Arkenstone, Ambient World

Although this CD was first released in 2011 I only discovered it this year and for me it was mind-blowing! It was a complete departure from anything David had recorded prior to and since this CD. It is an absolutely brilliant 2-disc CD set of some of the most enticing atmospheric ambient/electronica music I have ever heard. This is a must have desert island CD and I will never tire of listening to this one.

Michelle Qureshi, Scattering Stars

A delightful surprise by this classically trained guitarist. Michelle spent a few years in Milwaukee while attending the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music. Scattering Stars is a wonderfully balanced acoustic/electronic sketchpad full of delightful sound journeys. Michelle came in to the WMSE studios for a live interview and performance on November 26th. To learn more about this CD and Michelle, check out our interview in WMSE’s archive. There is some dead air directly following the close of Paul Host’s show, but stay with it the music starts 5 minutes 48 seconds in.

Marconi Union, Ghost Stations

Another ambient/electronic masterpiece! The ninth released from this duo turned trio which just keeps getting better. Long luxurious atmospheric pieces that just envelops you. I hear something new every time I listen to this CD.

Tom Eaton, Abendromen and Indeesterren

The Gemini twins of studio engineer turned electronic music artist extraordinaire Tom Eaton. Both these outstanding CDs were released in 2016! Tom has spent most of his career in the studio behind the board making everyone he works with sound amazing. But now he has stepped up in front and is finally recording the music he has been quietly creating for years. It is beautiful, introspective and high time that it finally sees the light of day! Tom is a truly accomplished multi-instrumentalist and sonic painter, whose years behind the board have served him well. I look forward to anything he releases in the future.

Grant

alternating Mondays, 6am – 9am / The Happy Monday Show

Bon Iver, 22, A Million

Car Seat Headrest, Teens of Denial

David Bowie, Blackstar

Radiohead, A Moon Shaped Pool

Anohni, Hopelessness

Sam

Fridays 3am – 6am / The Pit

Lumpy and the Dumpers, Huff My S**k

G.L.O.S.S., Trans Day of Revenge

The Liquids, Hot Liqs

No Time, You’ll Get Yours

JJ Doll, s/t [7″]

Matt Schoeffler

3rd Wednesday of the month 6pm – 9pm / City Rock Showgram

Beach Slang, A Loud Bash of Teenage Feelings

American Football, s/t

The Falcon, Gather Up the Chaps

Xiu Xiu, Xiu Xiu Plays the Music of Twin Peaks

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Skeleton Tree

AdamZero

WMSE DJ sub / various shows

A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here…Thank You For Your Service

Beacon, Escapements

Banks, The Alter

Unlike Pluto, Waiting for You [single]

Andy Cooper, Room to Breathe: The Free Album

The Allergies, Rock Rock [single]

Pat Buckley

alternating Mondays 6am – 9am / The Happy Monday Show

Kaytranada, 99.9%

Anderson.Paak, Malibu

The Avalanches, Wildflower

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Skeleton Tree

Angel Olsen, My Woman

Alex Stafford

Saturdays 3am – 6am / Brew City Brutality

Black Sabbath, The End [EP]

Metallica, Hardwired…to Self-Destruct

Dillinger Escape Plan, Dissassociation

Anthrax, For All Kings

Gojira, Magma

Rick Israel

alternating Wednesdays 9am – 12pm / Urban Fantasy

I.P.A., I Just Did Say Something, Cuneiform

Nicole Mitchell & Black Earth Ensemble, Moments of Fatherhood, Cuneiform

The Cookers, The Call of the Wild and Peaceful Heart, Smoke Sessions

Kali Z. Fasteau & Kidd Jordan, Intuit, Kalimuse

Joshua Redman & Brad Mehldau, Nearness, Nonesuch

Baseball Mike

WMSE sub / various programs

Drive-By Truckers, American Band

Richard Thompson, Still

Dwight Yoakam, Swimmin’ Pools, Movie Stars

The Pukes, Revenge of The Pukes

Oxford American, Visions of the Blues

David Bowie, Blackstar

Rose

Sundays, 10:30pm – 12am + alternating Mondays, 12am – 3am / Female Focus + Rock & Blues

Thornetta Davis, Honest Woman

Music from Detroit’s Queen of the Blues.

Walter Trout, Alive in Amsterdam

Live, hard-rocking blues album.

Delain, Moonbathers CD and Lunar Prelude EP

Female-fronted, Dutch symphonic metal.

Miss Sophie Lee and the Parish Suites, Traverse the Universe

Catchy jazz from this New Orleans band.

Dream Theater, The Astonishing

Concept album from long-time progressive rock band.

Local CD:

Trapper Schoepp, Ranger & Valentines

Indie rock — great songs, vocals and instrumentation.

Tim Noble

alternating Saturdays 3pm – 6pm / Milwaukee Rock Posters & Why My Head Hurts

Cyberchump, The Construction of Things

Bon Iver, 22, A Million

Brett Newski, Land Air Sea Garage

Mosleys, Bonafide & Pixelated

Sat. Nite Duets, Air Guitar

Jerry Glocka

alternating Fridays, 6pm – 9pm / Jerry’s Attic

Santana, Santana IV

Picking up from where they left off in 1971 with Santana III. Most of the original Woodstock era band reunites for some solid Latin rock jams.

The Rolling Stones, Blue & Lonesome

The boys get back to basics. 12 raw interpretations of classic Chicago blues from the 50’s & 60’s.

Bonnie Raitt, Dig In Deep

Still burning strong after all these years. Bonnie and her crack band cut loose with some fine originals and well-chosen covers. Los Lobos’ “Shaking Shakes” is worth the price of admission alone.

Tedeschi Trucks Band, Let Me Get By

Perhaps the best 12-piece band working today. Solid bluesy originals anchored by Derek Trucks singular slide playing and Susan’s soulful singing. (Deluxe version has choice live selections recorded at the Beacon in NYC.)

Pretenders, Alone

A surprisingly strong return to form. All new original tunes from Chrissie Hynde that ring with that classic Pretenders sound.