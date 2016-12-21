WMSE Picks of 2016

Maybe there are too many best-of lists by years’ end, but it must be said, that as far as Milwaukee music aficionados go, no group of people knows music, front-to-back, across all genres, than the DJs of WMSE. You see it on our weekly top airplay charts and hear it for yourself on your radios and through your headphones and computer speakers. WMSE DJs are volunteers because they love music, and it shows: each program is designed, per DJ, to introduce the listener to both old favorites and newly-becoming classics.
Already got a favorite WMSE DJ? Take a peek at what they liked this past year, then check out the rest. You might find your own tastes aligning with DJs whose shows you might not be familiar with. Here’s the best of the best from us, to you. Thanks for another great year of Frontier Radio!
Tom Crawford, WMSE Station Manager
Mondays 3pm – 6pm / The Rock Ride + Thursdays 6pm -9pm / Radio Drill Time
National:
David Bowie, Black Star
Leonard Cohen, You Want It Darker
Terminal Cheesecake, Dandelion Sauce Of the Ancients
Khmer Rouge Survivors, They Will Kill You, If You Cry
A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here…Thank You 4 Your Service
Katie Gately, Color
Ben Johnston, String Quartets 6, 7, & 8
Afro Haitian Experimental Orchestra, AHEO
Orin Ambarchi, Hubris
Yndi Halda, Under Summer
Moor Mother, Fetish Bones
Ghedalia Tazartes, Andrezj Zaleski and Pawul Romanczuk, Carp’s Head
Local:
The Pukes, Revenge Of the Pukes
Nineteen Thirteen, Music For Time Travel
Jon Mueller, Tongues
B~Free, Ode 2 A Luv Affair
Luxi, astral memories (paradise)
Def Harmonic/Lunaversol0, “The Lead Singer of Gensis” [single]
The Mosleys, Bonafide and Pixelated
Mead Lake’s Most Wanted, Sinners Sang the Crows
Northless, Cold Migration
Rx Drugs, Future Friction
Erin Wolf, WMSE Music Director
Tuesdays 12:30pm – 3pm + 6pm – 7pm / The Rockleidoscope Show + Local/Live
National:
PJ Harvey, The Hope Six Demolition Project
Steve Gunn, Eyes On the Lines
Angel Olsen, My Woman
Solange, A Seat At the Table
Omni, Deluxe
Alex Cameron, Jumping the Shark
Leonard Cohen, You Want It Darker
Local:
NO/NO, Sound and Light
Def Harmonic, The Lead Singer of Genesis [T.L.S.O.G.]
Gauss, Thalweg
Rx Drugs, Future Friction
Luxi, astral memories (paradise)
AUTOMatic, Marathon
Space Raft, Rubicon
Sid McCain, WMSE Promotions Director
Wednesdays 12:30pm – 3pm / Squid Inc.
National:
The Dirty Nil, Higher Power
The Cosmonauts, A-OK!
Black Mountain, IV
Trashcan Sinatras, Pendulum
Bob Mould, Patch the Sky
Local:
Space Raft, Rubicon
Whiskey of the Damned, Here’s to Duffy’s Cut, Bedevil the Railroads
The Pukes, Revenge of the Pukes
Trapper Schoepp, Rangers & Valentines
Midwest Death Rattle, Post-Apocalypso
Ruadhan
Mondays 9am – 12pm / World Music Mondays
Eva Salina, Lema Lema: Eva Salina Sings Saban Bajramovic
Debo Band, Ere Gobez
Ceu, Tropix
Beyonce, Lemonade
Against Me!, Shape Shift With Me
Paul Host
alternating Saturdays 3pm – 6pm / Milwaukee Rock Posters & Why My Head Hurts
Tron Jovi, Mongoloid
Action Stallions, Where’s the Revolution
GoGo Slow, Flamethrower Love
Eric Blowtorch & the Welders, Asylum Seekers
Cheese of the Goat, Give Pizza a Chance
Jay Burseth
alternating Thursdays 6am – 9am / Poundcake Punk
Direct Hit!, Wasted Mind
Tigernite, Blood Moon
Hot Coffin, s/t
Trapper Schoepp, Rangers & Valentines
The Pukes, The Revenge Of…
Sam
Mondays, 3am – 6am / The Wax Addicts
A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here…Thank You 4 Your Service
Blood Orange, Freetown Sound
Invisibl Skratch Piklz, 13th Floor
Chance the Rapper, Coloring Book
Soul Low, Nosebleeds
Frank Ocean, Blonde
NxWorries, Yes Lawd!
Kaytranada, 99.9%
Beyoncé, Lemonade
DJ Bizzon and DJ Jank
Tuesdays 9pm – 12am / Those Hip Hop Guys
Childish Gambino, Awaken My Love
No rapping this time! Gambino produces a soulful collage reminscent of George Clinton and Prince.
Westside Gunn, Flygod
Gritty, violent NY raps over elegant beats.
A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here…Thank You 4 Your Service
Usually 90s groups can’t make a comeback, but they did. RIP Phife Dawg!
NxWorries, Yes Lawd!
Singer Anderson.Paak and beatsmith Knxwledge create a modern soul classic.
Westside Gunn, There’s God and There’s Flygod Praise Both
Yep, he makes it on the list twice. Westside Gunn and partner, Conway the Machine, are the modern day Ghostface Killah and Raekwon.
Haven
alternating Wednesdays 6am – 9am / Wave Tank
Most of the music I listen to is old, so my list contains only a few releases from this year. Here are 5 of my favorite albums that I listened to a lot in 2016:
SHXCXCHCXSH, SsSsSsSsSsSsSsSsSsSsSsSsSsSsSs
And pretty much anything else on the Avian label. This duo is doing something really interesting with electronic music. The latter part of 2016 has been pretty stressful for me due to the political landscape and this album has been a great comfort to me. Cold, minimal, hard-edged repetitive beats are cathartic during this moment in time.
Ministry, Trax! Box compilation
From Al’s good era. A pleasurable ride from beginning to end; sweet synth pop gems in the beginning, classic industrial RevCo tracks, and of course side project club classics from the likes of PTP and Acid Horse.
John Maus, A Collection of Rarities and Unreleased Material compilation
Maus lyrics really speak to me – he articulates a lot of what I feel. I don’t know if that’s good or bad.
Severed Heads, (Come Visit) The Big Bigot
Severed Heads is one of those bands I never “got” until this year. After listening to this album and their other releases from the ’80s many, many times on repeat I finally understood their brilliance. The composition is so unusual and complex.
SURVIVE, RR7349
’80s movie soundtrack influenced stuff.
Bonus:
N.O.I.A., Unreleased Classics: ’78 – 82 [compilation]
The Italian Kraftwerk. Perfect clinical crisp synth pop with dystopian lyrics that sound really relevant right now.
Tom Wanderer
Thursdays 3pm – 6pm / The Tom Wanderer Radio Experience
David Bowie, Blackstar
Goat, Requiem
The Blind Shake, Celebrate Your Worth
Solange, A Seat at the Table
Cosmonauts, A-OK!
Buzz
Mondays 6pm – 9 pm / Buzz’s Garage
Descendents, Hypercaffium Spazzinate, Epitaph
Boss Hog, Brood Star [EP], In the Red
Fleshtones, The Band Drinks For Free, Yep Roc
Fu Manchu, Slow Ride [7″], At the Dojo
Lumpy and the Dumpers, Huff My S**k, Anti Fade
Rob Szocik
alternating Sundays 6pm – 9pm / Alternating Currents
Linda Sharrock, (In) The Abyssity Of The Grounds: Gods, Golden Lab Records
Controlled Bleeding, Larva Lumps and Baby Bumps, Artoffact Records
Saka with Maja S.K. Ratkje, Rasaka, KBA Records
Talibam! & Alan Wilkinson, It Is Dangerous to Lean Out, Astral Spirits
Brian Chippendale, Mats Gustafsson and Massimo Pupillo, Melt, Trost Records
Black Bombaim & Peter Brotzmann, s/t, Shhpuma
Suzuki Junzo, If I Die Before I Wake, Utech Records
Kodian Trio, I, New Wave of Jazz
Jon Mueller, Tongues, Rhythmplex
Gunwale with Dave Rempis, Albert Wildeman and Ryan Packard, Polynya, Aerophonic Records
Erik Void
Wednesdays 3am – 6am / Everything That Rises Must Converge
Bracken, High Passes, Home Assembly Music
Tears Run Rings, In Surges, Deep Space Recordings
Soft Kill, Choke, Profound Lore
The Stargazer Lilies, Door to the Sun, Graveface Records
Holy Vision, King Cash, Disorder Recordings UK
Andy Turner
Fridays 12pm – 3pm / Zero Hour
Tyler Keith & the Apostles, Do It For Johnny, self-released
Jack Oblivian & the Sheiks, The Lone Ranger of Love, Mony
Meet Your Death, s/t, 12XU
Pat Todd & the Rankoutsiders, Blood & Treasure, Hound Gawd!
Javier Escovedo, Kicked Out of Eden, Saustex Media
Shopkeeper Ken
alternating Thursdays, 9am – 12pm / The Five & Dime Show
Top 5 released in 2016:
David Bowie, Blackstar
Kikagaku Moyo, House In the Tall Grass
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Skeleton Tree
Elza Soares, A Mulher Do Fim Do Mundo
Ryley Walker, Golden Sings That Have Been Sung
Top 5 reissues of 2016:
Bobo Yeye, Belle Epoque In Upper Volta
Arsenio Rodriguez, Como Se Goza En El Barrio: Havana & NYC Recordings, 1946-1962
Jack Rose reissues (6 LPs in all on VHF + Three Lobed Recordings)
Gimmer Nicholson, Christopher Idylls
Various Artists, Music of Morocco: Recorded by Paul Bowles 1959
Aija
Sundays 12am – 3am / Under the Influence of Aliens
Warpaint, Heads Up
The Pukes, Revenge of The Pukes
Savages, Adore Life
DIIV, Is the Is Are
Blood Orange, Freetown Sound
The Good John
Fridays 9am – 12pm / The Chicken Shack
Drive-By Truckers, American Band
Evan Webb and the Rural Route Ramblers, Dry Up or Drown
Austin Lucas, Between the Moon and the Midwest
Cody Jinks, I’m Not the Devil
Various Artists, Southern Family [produced by David Cobb]
Driveway Thriftdwellers, Cutover Country
Craig Mertes
Tuesdays 6am – 9am / The Shape Of Rock
The Pukes, Revenge Of The…, Good Land Records
The Pukes deliver on the promise of their debut EP with a full album of gritty do-wap punk rock that is catchy as all get out. Can’t wait for more from them.
Direct Hit!, Wasted Mind, Fat Wreck Chords
The second concept record for Direct Hit! doesn’t stiffle their creativity at all. In fact their song writing and arranging are better than ever. Hooks abound, getting stuck in your head for days.
Faux Fiction, Staring At the Sun, self-released
Faux Fiction deal in straight ahead indie rock influenced by the heavy hitters of the late nineties and early 2000’s, which is right up my alley. For a debut album Faux Fiction sound like this have been at this for years with solid group well developed and cohesive high energy songs. Rock out, I can’t wait for more.
Unearthed Elf, Into the Catacomb Abyss, self-released
Amazing craftsmanship from Keith (also of Arctic Sleep), for a debut album Into the Catacomb Abyss” is incredibly developed and thoroughly thought out. There is layer after layer here to dig into and none of it sounds out of place. All while maintaining that feeling of fun that makes fantasy power metal so enjoyable to listen to.
Something To Do, Not Making a Sound, self-released
Just plain fun. Catchy hooks and all the horns you can handle. Plus two loves songs for Tina Fey, what more could you ask for?
Honorable Mentions:
Brett Newski, Land Air Sea Garage, self-released
Midwest Death Rattle, Post-Apocalypso, self-released
Lost Lanes, s/t, self-released
Size 5’s, Red Album + 53207, self-released
Jon Mueller, Tongues, Rhythmplex
Cal Roach
Tuesdays 6pm – 7pm / Local/Live
Open Mike Eagle & Paul White, Hella Personal Film Festival
Kate Tempest, Let Them Eat Chaos
David Bowie, Blackstar
Oranssi Pazuzu, Värähtelijä
Solange, A Seat At the Table
Rich Mars
Wednesdays 6pm – 9pm / City Rock Showgram
Drive-By Truckers, American Band
The Pack A.D., Positive Thinking
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Skeleton Tree
Seratones, Get Gone
Indonesian Junk, s/t
Two runners up:
PJ Harvey, The Hope Six Demolition Project
Thee Oh Sees, A Weird Exits
Dr. Sushi
Tuesdays 9am – 12pm / Dr. Sushi’s Free Jazz BBQ
São Paulo Underground, Cantos Invisíveis
Wadada Leo Smith, America’s National Parks
Throttle Elevator Music, Throttle Elevator Music IV
Donny McCaslin, Beyond Now
Snarky Puppy, Culcha Vulcha
Bob Midnight
Tuesdays 7pm – 9pm / Midnight Radio
Hiss Golden Messenger, Heart Like a Levee
Dawes, We’re All Gonna Die
Hoots and Hellmouth, In the Trees Where I Can See the Forest
Teenage Fanclub, Here
Ferraro, Losing Sleep
Grasscuter Andy
alternating Thursdays, 9am – 12pm / The Five & Dime Show
Scott Walker, The Childhood Of a Leader, 4AD
Kikagaku Moyo, House In the Tall Grass, Guruguru Brain
Resina, s/t, FatCat Records
David Bowie, Blackstar, Columbia
Darkthrone, Arctic Thunder, Peaceville
Jason Ellis
Wednesdays, 9pm – 12am / Team Metal
Metal:
Urfaust, Empty Space Meditation
Ride For Revenge, Thy Horrendous Yearning
Inverloch, Distance/Collapse
Lethal Steel, Legion of the Night
The Temple, Forevermourn [worst album title of 2016]
Cultes des Ghoules, Coven, or Evil Ways Instead of Love
Cauchemar, Chapelle Ardente
Occult Burial, Hideous Obscure
Shataan, Weigh of the Wolf
Bethlehem, s/t
White Magician, The Pledge
Non-metal:
40 Watt Sun, Wider Than the Sky
Gnawed, Death Evident
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Skeleton Tree
The Body, No One Deserves Happiness
Curse, II
Local:
Pigs Blood, Demo
Tubal Cain, Black Eden
Temper, Poverty In Beauty
Scathed, Demo
Ossuary, Cremation Ritual
Columbarium, Evoking the Sylphs
Re-issues:
Angel Witch, s/t
Pentagram, First Days Here
Cirith Ungol, Paradise Lost
The first three Ulver LPs
Live:
Sadistic Intent
Plack Blague
Fall From Grace Fest
Spectral Voice/Undergang
Blind Guardian
John Carpenter
Listen to music, watch wrestling and horror. Don’t listen to others’ opinions.
Sonia
Fridays 3pm – 6pm / The Blues Drive
Big Head Blues Club, Way Down Inside: Songs Of Willie Dixon, Big Records
Bob Dylan, Fallen Angels, Columbia Records
The Rolling Stones, Blue and Lonesome, Rolling Stone Records
Mavis Staples, Livin’ On a High Note, Anti-
Bob Weir, Blue Mountain, Sony Music Entertainment
Jon Blick
Thursdays, 12am – 3am / Overnight Sensations
Beach Patrol, Eudaimonia
Car Seat Headrest, Teens of Denial
The Dirty Nil, Higher Power
Margaret Glaspy, Emotions and Math
Brett Newski, Land Air Sea Garage
Scott Lucey
alternating Thursdays 6am – 9am / Digital Dumplings In Analog Gravy
Scott Lucey’s Top Ten Albums of 2016:
Bibio, A Mineral Love
BADBADNOTGOOD, IV
Animal Collective, Painting With
Damien Jurado, Visions Of Us On the Land
Adrian Younge, Adrian Younge Presents Something About April II
Bon Iver, 22, A Million
Woods, City Sun Eater In the River of Light
Chairlift, Moth
Devendra Banhart, Ape In Pink Marble
De La Soul, And The Anonymous Nobody
Eric Von Munz
Thursdays 12:30pm – 3pm / The Von Munz Vinyl Variety Show
2016 releases that I enjoyed:
Kid Congo Powers and the Pink Monkeybirds, La Arana Es La Vida, In the Red
Wire, Nocturnal Koreans, Pink Flag
GOGGS, s/t, In the Red
Ex-Cult, Negative Growth, In the Red
Cosmonauts, A-Ok!, Burger
David Bowie, Blackstar, I-SO (although I cannot play it without sobbing uncontrollably...)
Local stuff:
Space Raft, Rubicon, Dusty Medical
Indonesian Junk, s/t, Rum Bar (yes, this came out last year, but the vinyl arrived in 2016)
Fox Face, Teen Wiccan, Chop Haus
The Pukes, The Revenge Of…, Tirefire/Goodland
Mary Bartlein
Saturdays 6pm – 9pm / Instrumental Saturdays
Instrumental Saturdays Top 5 Picks for 2016 in no particular order:
Tom Caulfield, I Heard It Was Christmas Day
This CD was just released so it is fresh in my mind and still in my cd player. First of all, I am a big Tom Caufield fan and would put anything by him on my Top Picks list. But this is Tom’s first foray into the realm of holiday songs, and he attacked it with gusto! Beautifully arranged and artfully presented traditional songs with a couple holiday originals that feel like they too came down through the centuries. Tom has a masterful touch and I hope there will be more holiday CDs in the future.
David Arkenstone, Ambient World
Although this CD was first released in 2011 I only discovered it this year and for me it was mind-blowing! It was a complete departure from anything David had recorded prior to and since this CD. It is an absolutely brilliant 2-disc CD set of some of the most enticing atmospheric ambient/electronica music I have ever heard. This is a must have desert island CD and I will never tire of listening to this one.
Michelle Qureshi, Scattering Stars
A delightful surprise by this classically trained guitarist. Michelle spent a few years in Milwaukee while attending the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music. Scattering Stars is a wonderfully balanced acoustic/electronic sketchpad full of delightful sound journeys. Michelle came in to the WMSE studios for a live interview and performance on November 26th. To learn more about this CD and Michelle, check out our interview in WMSE’s archive. There is some dead air directly following the close of Paul Host’s show, but stay with it the music starts 5 minutes 48 seconds in.
Marconi Union, Ghost Stations
Another ambient/electronic masterpiece! The ninth released from this duo turned trio which just keeps getting better. Long luxurious atmospheric pieces that just envelops you. I hear something new every time I listen to this CD.
Tom Eaton, Abendromen and Indeesterren
The Gemini twins of studio engineer turned electronic music artist extraordinaire Tom Eaton. Both these outstanding CDs were released in 2016! Tom has spent most of his career in the studio behind the board making everyone he works with sound amazing. But now he has stepped up in front and is finally recording the music he has been quietly creating for years. It is beautiful, introspective and high time that it finally sees the light of day! Tom is a truly accomplished multi-instrumentalist and sonic painter, whose years behind the board have served him well. I look forward to anything he releases in the future.
Grant
alternating Mondays, 6am – 9am / The Happy Monday Show
Bon Iver, 22, A Million
Car Seat Headrest, Teens of Denial
David Bowie, Blackstar
Radiohead, A Moon Shaped Pool
Anohni, Hopelessness
Sam
Fridays 3am – 6am / The Pit
Lumpy and the Dumpers, Huff My S**k
G.L.O.S.S., Trans Day of Revenge
The Liquids, Hot Liqs
No Time, You’ll Get Yours
JJ Doll, s/t [7″]
Matt Schoeffler
3rd Wednesday of the month 6pm – 9pm / City Rock Showgram
Beach Slang, A Loud Bash of Teenage Feelings
American Football, s/t
The Falcon, Gather Up the Chaps
Xiu Xiu, Xiu Xiu Plays the Music of Twin Peaks
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Skeleton Tree
AdamZero
WMSE DJ sub / various shows
A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here…Thank You For Your Service
Beacon, Escapements
Banks, The Alter
Unlike Pluto, Waiting for You [single]
Andy Cooper, Room to Breathe: The Free Album
The Allergies, Rock Rock [single]
Pat Buckley
alternating Mondays 6am – 9am / The Happy Monday Show
Kaytranada, 99.9%
Anderson.Paak, Malibu
The Avalanches, Wildflower
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Skeleton Tree
Angel Olsen, My Woman
Alex Stafford
Saturdays 3am – 6am / Brew City Brutality
Black Sabbath, The End [EP]
Metallica, Hardwired…to Self-Destruct
Dillinger Escape Plan, Dissassociation
Anthrax, For All Kings
Gojira, Magma
Rick Israel
alternating Wednesdays 9am – 12pm / Urban Fantasy
I.P.A., I Just Did Say Something, Cuneiform
Nicole Mitchell & Black Earth Ensemble, Moments of Fatherhood, Cuneiform
The Cookers, The Call of the Wild and Peaceful Heart, Smoke Sessions
Kali Z. Fasteau & Kidd Jordan, Intuit, Kalimuse
Joshua Redman & Brad Mehldau, Nearness, Nonesuch
Baseball Mike
WMSE sub / various programs
Drive-By Truckers, American Band
Richard Thompson, Still
Dwight Yoakam, Swimmin’ Pools, Movie Stars
The Pukes, Revenge of The Pukes
Oxford American, Visions of the Blues
David Bowie, Blackstar
Rose
Sundays, 10:30pm – 12am + alternating Mondays, 12am – 3am / Female Focus + Rock & Blues
Thornetta Davis, Honest Woman
Music from Detroit’s Queen of the Blues.
Walter Trout, Alive in Amsterdam
Live, hard-rocking blues album.
Delain, Moonbathers CD and Lunar Prelude EP
Female-fronted, Dutch symphonic metal.
Miss Sophie Lee and the Parish Suites, Traverse the Universe
Catchy jazz from this New Orleans band.
Dream Theater, The Astonishing
Concept album from long-time progressive rock band.
Local CD:
Trapper Schoepp, Ranger & Valentines
Indie rock — great songs, vocals and instrumentation.
Tim Noble
alternating Saturdays 3pm – 6pm / Milwaukee Rock Posters & Why My Head Hurts
Cyberchump, The Construction of Things
Bon Iver, 22, A Million
Brett Newski, Land Air Sea Garage
Mosleys, Bonafide & Pixelated
Sat. Nite Duets, Air Guitar
Jerry Glocka
alternating Fridays, 6pm – 9pm / Jerry’s Attic
Santana, Santana IV
Picking up from where they left off in 1971 with Santana III. Most of the original Woodstock era band reunites for some solid Latin rock jams.
The Rolling Stones, Blue & Lonesome
The boys get back to basics. 12 raw interpretations of classic Chicago blues from the 50’s & 60’s.
Bonnie Raitt, Dig In Deep
Still burning strong after all these years. Bonnie and her crack band cut loose with some fine originals and well-chosen covers. Los Lobos’ “Shaking Shakes” is worth the price of admission alone.
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Let Me Get By
Perhaps the best 12-piece band working today. Solid bluesy originals anchored by Derek Trucks singular slide playing and Susan’s soulful singing. (Deluxe version has choice live selections recorded at the Beacon in NYC.)
Pretenders, Alone
A surprisingly strong return to form. All new original tunes from Chrissie Hynde that ring with that classic Pretenders sound.
