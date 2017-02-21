WMSE’s 15th Annual Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser, Buy Tickets Now

WMSE’s 15th Annual Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser is right around the corner! You do not want to miss out on trying over 50 chili’s, which includes 6 Fire Departments, the chili pepper races, live music from the Exotics and DJs Jonny Z from The chicken Shack and Dietrich from Saturday Morning Car Tunes will be spinning tunes. It’s a great day for the whole family. Kids under 12 get in free. Buy your tickets now for only $12 – at the door they’ll be $15. Buy them here!