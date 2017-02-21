WMSE’s 15th Annual Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser, Buy Tickets Now

WMSE’s 15th Annual Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser is right around the corner! You do not want to miss out on trying over 50 chili’s, which includes 6 Fire Departments, the chili pepper races, live music from the Exotics and DJs Jonny Z from The chicken Shack and Dietrich from Saturday Morning Car Tunes will be spinning tunes. It’s a great day for the whole family. Kids under 12 get in free. Buy your tickets now for only $12 – at the door they’ll be $15. Buy them here!
Upcoming Events
Feb
21
Tue
1:00 pm interview: The Fatty Acids
interview: The Fatty Acids
Feb 21 @ 1:00 pm – 1:30 pm
The Fatty Acids have been kicking around tunes for too long in Milwaukee, WI. Their genetic makeup consists of: Derek De Vinney, Josh Evert, Matt Pappas, and Cole Quamme. They’ve released four albums: Stop Berries, Berries,... Read more »
2:00 pm in-studio performance: J.E. Sunde
in-studio performance: J.E. Sunde
Feb 21 @ 2:00 pm – 2:30 pm
Tune into WMSE in advance of J.E. Sunde’s Milwaukee show at the Colectivo Backroom on Prospect Avenue later that night and hear songs from his forthcoming album, Now I Feel Adored. “JE Sunde’s sophomore LP... Read more »
6:00 pm Local/Live: February 21 – Piles
Local/Live: February 21 – Piles
Feb 21 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Piles is a three piece band from Milwaukee including Nolan on bass and vocals, Drew on drums, and Jesse on guitar and vocals. Piles will be releasing their second LP, Expeller, on Gloss Records on... Read more »
8:00 pm J.E. Sunde w/ Hello Death @ The ... @ Backroom @ The Backroom at Colectivo
J.E. Sunde w/ Hello Death @ The ... @ Backroom @ The Backroom at Colectivo
Feb 21 @ 8:00 pm – 11:45 pm
J.E. Sunde is the solo project of Jonathan Sunde. Before striking out on his own, Jon spent years making beautifully unusual music with The Daredevil Christopher Wright. His sophomore record, Now I Feel Adored, will... Read more »