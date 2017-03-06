WMSE’s 15th Annual Rockabilly Chili Winner and Runner ups are…..

WMSE’s 15th Annual Rockabilly Chili Winners and Runners Up!
On Sunday, March 5, thousands turned out to vote on their favorite chili. We are thrilled to announce the following winners and runner ups from Sunday’s event.
Best Meat – Gypsy Taco
Runners up – Balzac Wine Bar, Saz’s State House
Best Veggie – High-Hat/Garage (first timers for this category)
Runners up Riverwest Co-op, Beans and Barley
Most Unique – Hue – 3rd time winning this category
Runners up – The Old German Beer Hall, Shaker’s World Cafe
Best Display – Brewed (9 time winner in this category)
Runners up – The Vanguard, Cafe Centraal
Best Heat – McBob’s (a repeat winner)
Runners Up – Good Harvest, Hector’s a Mexican Restaurant.
Best Firehouse – Station 4
Runner ups – Station 1 . Department Shop
As always we are humbled by the turnout – you truly know how to make a station feel special. See ya next year!
Thank you to The Exotics for setting the mood with their high-energy tunes and to all of our volunteers – you are the lifeblood of WMSE.
WMSE’s 15th Annual Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser is presented by von Breisen and Roper and Milwaukee Brewing Company. As well as additional support from – Castella spices, On Milwaukee, Clark Graphics, The Shepherd Express, Sassy Cow, and Whole Foods Market.
