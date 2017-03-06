WMSE’s 15th Annual Rockabilly Chili Winner and Runner ups are…..

WMSE’s 15th Annual Rockabilly Chili Winners and Runners Up!

On Sunday, March 5, thousands turned out to vote on their favorite chili. We are thrilled to announce the following winners and runner ups from Sunday’s event.

Best Meat – Gypsy Taco

Runners up – Balzac Wine Bar, Saz’s State House

Best Veggie – High-Hat/Garage (first timers for this category)

Runners up Riverwest Co-op, Beans and Barley

Most Unique – Hue – 3rd time winning this category

Runners up – The Old German Beer Hall, Shaker’s World Cafe

Best Display – Brewed (9 time winner in this category)

Runners up – The Vanguard, Cafe Centraal

Best Heat – McBob’s (a repeat winner)

Runners Up – Good Harvest, Hector’s a Mexican Restaurant.

Best Firehouse – Station 4

Runner ups – Station 1 . Department Shop

As always we are humbled by the turnout – you truly know how to make a station feel special. See ya next year!

Thank you to The Exotics for setting the mood with their high-energy tunes and to all of our volunteers – you are the lifeblood of WMSE.

WMSE’s 15th Annual Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser is presented by von Breisen and Roper and Milwaukee Brewing Company. As well as additional support from – Castella spices, On Milwaukee, Clark Graphics, The Shepherd Express, Sassy Cow, and Whole Foods Market.