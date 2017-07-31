WMSE’s 8th Annual Backyard BBQ

On Saturday, Sept. 2, WMSE will host its eighth annual Backyard BBQ, an incredible day of music and fun at the Humboldt Park Band Shell. It’s the station’s small thank-you to its listeners and members for their continued support.

This year’s lineup is a showstopper! Opening the day is Milwaukee rocker Greg Koch with his new band, The Koch-Marshall Trio, followed by the highly energetic and well-loved Milwaukee band Whiskey of The Damned Dark circus Americana band Twin Brother follows and then, for their first ever performance in Wisconsin – we are thrilled to introduce to you –Diego’s Umbrella, known for their gypsy rock sound. They are the perfect lead up to the legendary Alejandro Escovedo, who headlines this year’s event.

“We try every year to make the Backyard BBQ even more exciting than the last and this year is our hottest lineup yet. We are confident our listeners are going to love it and look forward to sharing an incredible day of music with each and every one of you!” declared WMSE GM Tom Crawford.

All the fun takes place Saturday, Sept. 2 from Noon to 8 p.m. in the station’s backyard—Humboldt Park, right in the heart of Bay View at 3000 S. Howell Ave.

Local restaurants will be on hand to keep you well fed and one of our sponsors, MKE Brewing, will be on tap. We’d like to thank Woodman’s Markets, Honey Pie and Palomino for making this event possible.

Listener support of WMSE means it can continue to bring the best in music programming, like Dewey Gill’s Big Band on Saturday Mornings, The Blues Drive, Orgullo Latino, Local/ Live or indie rock shows. Tune into Milwaukee’s Frontier Radio – 91.7FM WMSE – broadcasting live from Milwaukee School of Engineering every day.

For more press, media and promotional information about the WMSE’s Backyard BBQ, please contact: Sid McCain – Mccain@msoe.edu or 414-277-2217.