OUT THIS WEEK: NOVEMBER 25, 2019

Alta, Reasons, Soothsayer

Beck, Hyperspace, Capitol

Broncho, Bad Behavior Remixes [EP], Park The Van

Caroline Says, Ohio River [EP], Western Vinyl

Girl Ray, Girl, Moshi Moshi

The Jay Vons, The Word, La Castanya

Latvian Radio, Give In To The Night, Belpid

Letters To Cleo, Ok Christmas [EP], Dot Rat

Luke LaLonde, The Perptual Optimist, Paper Bag

Menahan Street Band, “There’s A New Day Coming” b/w “Tommy Don’t” [single], Daptone