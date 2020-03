18th Annual Rockabilly Chili Winners!!! POSTED :: March 9, 2020 FILED UNDER :: General

Best Meat: Kettle Range Meat Co (3rd year in a row!)

Runner Ups – Vanguard, The Bay

Best Heat: Lakefront Brewery (3 time winner)

Runner Ups – Good Harvest, Cafe Corazon



Best Display: Lakefront Brewery (2 time winner)

Runner Ups – Beans & Barley, Odd Duck

Veggie: Strange Town, Good Harvest – TYE!!!

Runner Ups – Beans & Barley, Balzac Wine Bar

Unique: DanDan (3 Time winner)

Runner Ups – Transfer Pizzeria , The Old German Beer Hall

MFD vs MPD – MFD won!