2017 into 2018 (Wrapping Up and Tuning In)

Dear WMSE listeners,

Even the mightiest of the mighty need to get some rest and reinvigorate for the new year ahead! Team Aside from our here-and-there holiday-centric programming, here are a couple of differences to expect until 2018!

WMSE’s weekly chart report will be back the week of January 9, 2018. The NACC chart report takes a little break, but not for long. We’re all gearing up for what’s sure to be another year of great new releases…bring it on, 2018…

Local/Live will also be breaking, but just for the holiday week. On Tuesday, December 26th, tune in at 6 p.m. for a once-a-year special segment as Cal and Erin go over the program’s highlights. From King Eye & the Squirts to Whips, WebsterX, GGOOLLD, Northless, Juiceboxxx, Negative/Positive, Strangelander, Def Harmonic and the Fatty Acids, 2017 was another great year for Local/Live and for local music! Thanks to all those who listened and attended our live segments at Club Garibaldi’s this year! Local/Live will be back in full form on Tuesday, January 9, 2018.

(And last but certainly not least) the now-yearly WMSE tradition of rounding up the staff and DJ picks for the year has us weighing in with our favorite releases of the year. These lists will be posted in time for Christmas and given a segment right before New Year’s Eve. Think of it as our gift to you (and maybe a shopping list, too, if you will)? WMSE Station Manager Tom Crawford will highlight some of these picks in a special Radio Drill Time segment on the final Thursday of the year. Tune in from 6pm – 9pm to hear some of the most diverse programming, highlighting the year in music, from WMSE to you.

It’s been another great year in music, WMSE listeners!

We’re looking forward to the new year in music (and hope you are, too)!

~ your WMSE (music-loving) staff ~

(Erin, Tom, Ryan, Sid, Chris, Nickie and Billy)