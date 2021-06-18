2021 Golden Idols Virtual Senior Talent Auditions are here! POSTED :: June 18, 2021 FILED UNDER :: General

Do you have what it takes to perform at SUMMERFEST?

Direct Supply is proud to host the hottest talent showcase for seniors ages 55 and up.

Select participants will go on to perform during Seniorfest Day at Summerfest, September 16, 2021.

Auditions will be 100% virtual this year.

REGISTER TODAY! Applications are due Friday, July 9, 2021 – don’t delay!

Click here to complete the application and photo release.

You will be prompted to request permission to access the application, which we will grant upon your request.

Once you have completed the application you will be sent instructions for uploading your audition video.

For questions, please contact CommunityInvolvement@DirectSupply.com