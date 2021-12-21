2021 INTO 2022 (WRAPPING UP AND TUNING IN) POSTED :: December 21, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Special Programming

Dear WMSE listeners,

Even the mightiest of the mighty need to get some rest and reinvigorate for the new year ahead! Here’s what’s ahead in WMSE programming from now, ’til the end of the year…

WMSE’s weekly chart report will be back the week of January 11, 2022. The NACC chart report takes a little break, but not for long. We’re all gearing up for what’s sure to be another year of great new releases.

Local/Live will also be breaking, but just for the holiday week. On Tuesday, December 28th, tune in at 6 p.m. for a once-a-year special segment as Cal and Erin go over the program’s highlights for 2021. From WebsterX to Camden, Andrew Trim, B~Free and Devils Teeth, thisyear was another great year for Local/Live and for local music! Thanks to all those who listened, streamed and attended our live segments at The Ring and Anodyne on Bruce this year! Local/Live will be back in full form on Tuesday, January 4, for a live show at Anodyne with Telethon! We look forward to seeing you there!

(And last but certainly not least) the now-yearly WMSE tradition of rounding up the staff and DJ “picks” for the year is always a fun one. These lists will be posted in time for Christmas and given a special segment on Tom’s Radio Drill Time show for Thursday, December 30th. Think of it as our gift to you (and maybe a shopping list, too, if you will)? Tune in from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. to hear some of the most diverse programming, highlighting the year in music, from WMSE to you.

It’s been another great year in music, WMSE listeners!

We’re looking forward to the new year in music (and hope you are, too)!

~ your WMSE (music-loving) staff ~

(Erin, Tom, Ryan, Sid and Jeff)