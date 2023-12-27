2023 Year in Review POSTED :: December 27, 2023 FILED UNDER :: General

Team WMSE had its rollerskates on in 2023. We were out and about and in your ears, soundtracking Milwaukee Life. The staff and volunteers at the Mighty 91 pulled off an astonishing list of musical experiences including:

10 Friday Night Freak Shows – DJ’d screening parties at The Times Cinema

47 Free local band performances at Anodyne and in-studio via Local/Live, sponsored by Third Space Brewing

50 Sponsored, national performances and events

16 Live, remote broadcasts, including one on the Hop streetcar

3 Monster-sized, beloved events: Rockabilly Chili, Backyard BBQ with Bob Mould as the headliner, and Big Band Grandstand

4 Guitar Smasher meetings for our most vested supporters

1 Annual volunteer thank you party

1 Parade with DJ Barry Johnson celebrating Juneteenth

That’s just a sample! Let’s take a trip down memory lane, shall we?



January



FRIDAY NIGHT FREAKSHOW: Labyrinth at The Times

LOCAL/LIVE In-Studio performances: Lady Bird, Overhand, Chicken Wire Empire

WMSE Presents: Ani DiFranco, Rhett Miller

February

WMSE Event: Annual Belated Holiday Party at Promises

Sponsored and onsite: Mittenfest outside of Burnhearts. First ever WMSE Yeti Appearance!

Sponsored: Flatout Friday at the Fiserv Forum

FRIDAY NIGHT FREAKSHOW: Harold & Maude at The TImes

LOCAL/LIVE from Anodyne: Buffalo Nichols

LOCAL/LIVE In-Studio performances: Quilz, It Is Dead. Sean/Nathaniel

WMSE Presents: Greensky Bluegrass

March

WMSE Event: Club G Guitar Smasher – Storytime

Sponsored: Wisconsin Conservatory of Music – Live from the Rose Room

FRIDAY NIGHT FREAKSHOW: Zappa at The TImes

LOCAL/LIVE from Anodyne: Versio Curs

LOCAL/LIVE In-Studio performances: Lost Orange Cat, Nilexnile, The LOL

WMSE Presents: Drive By Truckers

April

Sponsored with DJ Spin by Jayx: Milwaukee Film Festival

WMSE Event: WMSE’s Rockabilly Chili at The MSOE Kern Center

Live Remote: Boogie Bang Live Remote from Third Space Brewing

Sponsored with spin by Von Munz: Record Store Day at Lilliput

LOCAL/LIVE from Anodyne: Astral Hand

LOCAL/LIVE In-Studio performances: Resurrectionists, Lost Tribes of the Moon, Panalure

WMSE Presents: Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls w/ Smoking Popes and Scam Likely, Irish Cultural & Heritage Center Presents: JigJam, Milwaukee Film Fest – Sound Vision Series, Bikini Kill, Newski – Friend Rock Tour

May

WMSE Event / Live Remote: WMSE Thank You Pick up Party with Boogie Bang Live Broadcast from Enlightened

Live Remote: Marty Party Live Broadcast from the Newport

Sponsored: Milwaukee Psych Fest

FRIDAY NIGHT FREAKSHOW: The Fifth Element at The Times

LOCAL/LIVE from Anodyne: Trapper Schoepp

LOCAL/LIVE In-Studio performances: The Incorruptibles, Ben Mulwana, Robot Witch, Bell Ends

WMSE Presents:The Wood Brothers w/ Shovels and Rope, Man or Astro-Man, SAMIAM w/ Size 5’s and Overhand, Ministry and Gary Numan w/ Front Line Assembly, The New Pornographers, Fucked Up

June

Sponsored: BVGN

Live Remote: Chicken Shack Rye Live Broadcast

Sponsored and onsite: Chicken Shack Rye Release Party

Live Remote: Bay View Classic Live Broadcast

Sponsored with DJ Spin by Barry: Juneteenth

Sponsored: Quertyfest

Sponsored and onsite: Eastside Summer Soulstice Festival

Sponsored: Locust Street Festival

Sponsored and onsite: Brewtown Rumble

Sponsored: Pridefest

Sponsored Series: Jazz in the Park – Weekly Series

Sponsored Series: Jazz on the Vine – Series

Sponsored Series:Third Space Presents – Weekly Series

FRIDAY NIGHT FREAKSHOW: One Crazy Summer at The TImes

LOCAL/LIVE from Anodyne: Piles

LOCAL/LIVE In-Studio performances: Delicious Monsters, Scam Likely, Kia Rap Princess

WMSE Presents:Counting Crows w/ Dashboard Confessional,The Circle Jerks, Descendents and Adolescents, THE FLAMING LIPS Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots

July

Sponsored and onsite: Bastille Days at Cathedral Square Park

Sponsored and onsite: Brady Street Festival

Live Remote: RW24 Live 24 hour Broadcast from Company Brewing

Sponsored Series: Jazz in the Park – Weekly Series

Sponsored Series: Jazz on the Vine – Series

Sponsored Series:Third Space Presents – Weekly Series

Sponsored Series:Enderis Park Concerts on the Green – Weekly Series

FRIDAY NIGHT FREAKSHOW: Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome at The TImes

LOCAL/LIVE from Anodyne: Dramatic Lovers

LOCAL/LIVE In-Studio performances: Klassik, Bug Moment

WMSE Presents:Split 7″ Release show with Rat Bath and // Pescatarian at Best, Gogol BordelloLou Barlow at URSA, Sparks

August

WMSE Event: Backyard BBQ with Bob Mould at Humboldt Park

Sponsored with DJ Buzz: Strummerfest at Club G

Live Remote: Chill on the Hill Live Broadcast

Live Remote & Sponsored: TrueSkool Summer Park Jam at The Marcus Center for the Performing Arts

Live Remote & Sponsored: Beans Fest at Beans & Barley

Sponsored: Skatefest at Red Arrow Park

Sponsored: Wildflowers on the Water at Lakeshore State Park

Sponsored and onsite: Waukesha Rotary Bluesfest

Sponsored Series: Jazz in the Park – Weekly Series

Sponsored Series: Jazz on the Vine – Series

Sponsored Series:Third Space Presents – Weekly Series

Sponsored Series:Enderis Park Concerts on the Green – Weekly Series

FRIDAY NIGHT FREAKSHOW: Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon at The TImes

LOCAL/LIVE from Anodyne: Diet Lite

LOCAL/LIVE In-Studio performances: Honey Creek, Kitty South Paw, Aimless Blades

WMSE Presents:Black Lips, Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, Son Volt – 28 Years of Son Volt: Songs of Trace and Doug Sahm, Less Than Jake The Toasters, Devon Kay and The Solutions

September



Sponsored with DJ Barry: Third Space Anniversary

Live Remote & Sponsored: Sonia’s Blues Drive Live Remote from Amaranth Bakery in conjunction with “It’s Not Easy Being Blue” digital art exhibition by Misha Siegfried

Live Remote & Sponsored Stage: BV Bash with Boogie Bang and Olivia Jean!

Sponsored: Polka Riot

Sponsored and onsite with DJ Juliet: Indeed We Can

WMSE Event: WMSE Member’s Only Show with Radio Radio at Promises

Sponsored and onsite: The Globe East Reunion Show at The Miramar Theatre

Sponsored: Live from the Rose Room

Sponsored Series:Third Space Presents – Weekly Series

Sponsored Series:1984 – New Wave, Post-Punk, Goth, Alternative – Monthly Series

FRIDAY NIGHT FREAKSHOW: Mystery Men at The Times

LOCAL/LIVE from Anodyne: Vincent Van Great

LOCAL/LIVE In-Studio performances: Spidora, Hayward Williams, As Oak

WMSE Presents:St. Paul and The Broken Bones, Venom Inc, Satan, Ringworm, Front Bottoms – You Are Who You Hang Out With Tour, Boris & Melvins – Twins of Evil Tour

October

Sponsored and onsite with 6 DJs at Cactus Club: Beet Street

Sponsored: Brady Street Pet Parade

Sponsored: Empty Bowls at the MSOE Kern Center

Live Remote & Sponsored: Flannel Fest with Boogie Bang at The Cooperage

WMSE Event: WMSE Volunteer Appreciation Party at Third Space

Sponsored: Trashfest

Live Remote: Buzz’s Haunted Garage Live Broadcast from Puddler’s Hall

Live Remote: Transit Transmissions – HOP Live Broadcast

Sponsored: Cultures & Communities Festival

Sponsored: Milwaukee Comedy Festival

WMSE Event: Falcon Bowl Guitar Smasher

Sponsored Series:1984 – New Wave, Post-Punk, Goth, Alternative – Monthly Series

FRIDAY NIGHT FREAKSHOW: Coven at The TImes

LOCAL/LIVE from Anodyne: El Sebas

LOCAL/LIVE In-Studio performances: SNAG, Beauty Steps, Rat Bath, Ratbatspider

WMSE Presents:Codefendants, with Soultru, and Guerrilla Ghost, My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult w/ ADULT and Kanga, Amyl and the Sniffers, Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, The Chats, Cosmic Psychos, Schizophonics and Gymshorts, Ty Segall & Freedom Band, John Raymond & S. Carey Present Shadowlands with Hallelujah Ward

November

WMSE Event: Dewey Live Remote and Thank You Pick up Party from Anodyne

Sponsored and onsite: Cream City Creative Market at Turner Hall Ballroom

Sponsored: New Wave Fest at The Cooperage

Sponsored: Black Friday Retro Dance Party at Turner Hall Ballroom

Sponsored Series:1984 – New Wave, Post-Punk, Goth, Alternative – Monthly Series

FRIDAY NIGHT FREAKSHOW: Smoke Signals at The TImes

LOCAL/LIVE from Anodyne: Motel Breakfast

LOCAL/LIVE In-Studio performances: Milbillies, Hosts, Social Caterpillar

WMSE Presents:Emmitt James – Genre-fi-cation Tour

December

Sponsored and onsite: Hovercraft at The Pritzlaff Building

Sponsored: Krampusnact in the Brewery District

WMSE Event: Big Band Grandstand at Turner Hall Ballroom

Sponsored with DJ Kelly Spin: Merry & Bright Holiday Market at Anodyne

Sponsored Series:1984 – New Wave, Post-Punk, Goth, Alternative – Monthly Series

FRIDAY NIGHT FREAKSHOW: Santa Claus Conquers the Martians at The Times

LOCAL/LIVE from Anodyne: Hungry Williams

LOCAL/LIVE In-Studio performances: Iron Pizza, Bernadette

WMSE Presents: Void Camp – Fest of Sound & Light, Ashley Davis Band, Riot Fest and WMSE Presents – SMOKING POPES w/ Sludgeworth, Teenage Halloween, & Devon Kay and the Solutions