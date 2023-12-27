2023 Year in Review
POSTED:: December 27, 2023
Team WMSE had its rollerskates on in 2023. We were out and about and in your ears, soundtracking Milwaukee Life. The staff and volunteers at the Mighty 91 pulled off an astonishing list of musical experiences including:
10 Friday Night Freak Shows – DJ’d screening parties at The Times Cinema
47 Free local band performances at Anodyne and in-studio via Local/Live, sponsored by Third Space Brewing
50 Sponsored, national performances and events
16 Live, remote broadcasts, including one on the Hop streetcar
3 Monster-sized, beloved events: Rockabilly Chili, Backyard BBQ with Bob Mould as the headliner, and Big Band Grandstand
4 Guitar Smasher meetings for our most vested supporters
1 Annual volunteer thank you party
1 Parade with DJ Barry Johnson celebrating Juneteenth
That’s just a sample! Let’s take a trip down memory lane, shall we?
January
FRIDAY NIGHT FREAKSHOW: Labyrinth at The Times
LOCAL/LIVE In-Studio performances: Lady Bird, Overhand, Chicken Wire Empire
WMSE Presents: Ani DiFranco, Rhett Miller
February
WMSE Event: Annual Belated Holiday Party at Promises
Sponsored and onsite: Mittenfest outside of Burnhearts. First ever WMSE Yeti Appearance!
Sponsored: Flatout Friday at the Fiserv Forum
FRIDAY NIGHT FREAKSHOW: Harold & Maude at The TImes
LOCAL/LIVE from Anodyne: Buffalo Nichols
LOCAL/LIVE In-Studio performances: Quilz, It Is Dead. Sean/Nathaniel
WMSE Presents: Greensky Bluegrass
March
WMSE Event: Club G Guitar Smasher – Storytime
Sponsored: Wisconsin Conservatory of Music – Live from the Rose Room
FRIDAY NIGHT FREAKSHOW: Zappa at The TImes
LOCAL/LIVE from Anodyne: Versio Curs
LOCAL/LIVE In-Studio performances: Lost Orange Cat, Nilexnile, The LOL
WMSE Presents: Drive By Truckers
April
Sponsored with DJ Spin by Jayx: Milwaukee Film Festival
WMSE Event: WMSE’s Rockabilly Chili at The MSOE Kern Center
Live Remote: Boogie Bang Live Remote from Third Space Brewing
Sponsored with spin by Von Munz: Record Store Day at Lilliput
LOCAL/LIVE from Anodyne: Astral Hand
LOCAL/LIVE In-Studio performances: Resurrectionists, Lost Tribes of the Moon, Panalure
WMSE Presents: Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls w/ Smoking Popes and Scam Likely, Irish Cultural & Heritage Center Presents: JigJam, Milwaukee Film Fest – Sound Vision Series, Bikini Kill, Newski – Friend Rock Tour
May
WMSE Event / Live Remote: WMSE Thank You Pick up Party with Boogie Bang Live Broadcast from Enlightened
Live Remote: Marty Party Live Broadcast from the Newport
Sponsored: Milwaukee Psych Fest
FRIDAY NIGHT FREAKSHOW: The Fifth Element at The Times
LOCAL/LIVE from Anodyne: Trapper Schoepp
LOCAL/LIVE In-Studio performances: The Incorruptibles, Ben Mulwana, Robot Witch, Bell Ends
WMSE Presents:The Wood Brothers w/ Shovels and Rope, Man or Astro-Man, SAMIAM w/ Size 5’s and Overhand, Ministry and Gary Numan w/ Front Line Assembly, The New Pornographers, Fucked Up
June
Sponsored: BVGN
Live Remote: Chicken Shack Rye Live Broadcast
Sponsored and onsite: Chicken Shack Rye Release Party
Live Remote: Bay View Classic Live Broadcast
Sponsored with DJ Spin by Barry: Juneteenth
Sponsored: Quertyfest
Sponsored and onsite: Eastside Summer Soulstice Festival
Sponsored: Locust Street Festival
Sponsored and onsite: Brewtown Rumble
Sponsored: Pridefest
Sponsored Series: Jazz in the Park – Weekly Series
Sponsored Series: Jazz on the Vine – Series
Sponsored Series:Third Space Presents – Weekly Series
FRIDAY NIGHT FREAKSHOW: One Crazy Summer at The TImes
LOCAL/LIVE from Anodyne: Piles
LOCAL/LIVE In-Studio performances: Delicious Monsters, Scam Likely, Kia Rap Princess
WMSE Presents:Counting Crows w/ Dashboard Confessional,The Circle Jerks, Descendents and Adolescents, THE FLAMING LIPS Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots
July
Sponsored and onsite: Bastille Days at Cathedral Square Park
Sponsored and onsite: Brady Street Festival
Live Remote: RW24 Live 24 hour Broadcast from Company Brewing
Sponsored Series: Jazz in the Park – Weekly Series
Sponsored Series: Jazz on the Vine – Series
Sponsored Series:Third Space Presents – Weekly Series
Sponsored Series:Enderis Park Concerts on the Green – Weekly Series
FRIDAY NIGHT FREAKSHOW: Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome at The TImes
LOCAL/LIVE from Anodyne: Dramatic Lovers
LOCAL/LIVE In-Studio performances: Klassik, Bug Moment
WMSE Presents:Split 7″ Release show with Rat Bath and // Pescatarian at Best, Gogol BordelloLou Barlow at URSA, Sparks
August
WMSE Event: Backyard BBQ with Bob Mould at Humboldt Park
Sponsored with DJ Buzz: Strummerfest at Club G
Live Remote: Chill on the Hill Live Broadcast
Live Remote & Sponsored: TrueSkool Summer Park Jam at The Marcus Center for the Performing Arts
Live Remote & Sponsored: Beans Fest at Beans & Barley
Sponsored: Skatefest at Red Arrow Park
Sponsored: Wildflowers on the Water at Lakeshore State Park
Sponsored and onsite: Waukesha Rotary Bluesfest
Sponsored Series: Jazz in the Park – Weekly Series
Sponsored Series: Jazz on the Vine – Series
Sponsored Series:Third Space Presents – Weekly Series
Sponsored Series:Enderis Park Concerts on the Green – Weekly Series
FRIDAY NIGHT FREAKSHOW: Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon at The TImes
LOCAL/LIVE from Anodyne: Diet Lite
LOCAL/LIVE In-Studio performances: Honey Creek, Kitty South Paw, Aimless Blades
WMSE Presents:Black Lips, Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, Son Volt – 28 Years of Son Volt: Songs of Trace and Doug Sahm, Less Than Jake The Toasters, Devon Kay and The Solutions
September
Sponsored with DJ Barry: Third Space Anniversary
Live Remote & Sponsored: Sonia’s Blues Drive Live Remote from Amaranth Bakery in conjunction with “It’s Not Easy Being Blue” digital art exhibition by Misha Siegfried
Live Remote & Sponsored Stage: BV Bash with Boogie Bang and Olivia Jean!
Sponsored: Polka Riot
Sponsored and onsite with DJ Juliet: Indeed We Can
WMSE Event: WMSE Member’s Only Show with Radio Radio at Promises
Sponsored and onsite: The Globe East Reunion Show at The Miramar Theatre
Sponsored: Live from the Rose Room
Sponsored Series:Third Space Presents – Weekly Series
Sponsored Series:1984 – New Wave, Post-Punk, Goth, Alternative – Monthly Series
FRIDAY NIGHT FREAKSHOW: Mystery Men at The Times
LOCAL/LIVE from Anodyne: Vincent Van Great
LOCAL/LIVE In-Studio performances: Spidora, Hayward Williams, As Oak
WMSE Presents:St. Paul and The Broken Bones, Venom Inc, Satan, Ringworm, Front Bottoms – You Are Who You Hang Out With Tour, Boris & Melvins – Twins of Evil Tour
October
Sponsored and onsite with 6 DJs at Cactus Club: Beet Street
Sponsored: Brady Street Pet Parade
Sponsored: Empty Bowls at the MSOE Kern Center
Live Remote & Sponsored: Flannel Fest with Boogie Bang at The Cooperage
WMSE Event: WMSE Volunteer Appreciation Party at Third Space
Sponsored: Trashfest
Live Remote: Buzz’s Haunted Garage Live Broadcast from Puddler’s Hall
Live Remote: Transit Transmissions – HOP Live Broadcast
Sponsored: Cultures & Communities Festival
Sponsored: Milwaukee Comedy Festival
WMSE Event: Falcon Bowl Guitar Smasher
Sponsored Series:1984 – New Wave, Post-Punk, Goth, Alternative – Monthly Series
FRIDAY NIGHT FREAKSHOW: Coven at The TImes
LOCAL/LIVE from Anodyne: El Sebas
LOCAL/LIVE In-Studio performances: SNAG, Beauty Steps, Rat Bath, Ratbatspider
WMSE Presents:Codefendants, with Soultru, and Guerrilla Ghost, My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult w/ ADULT and Kanga, Amyl and the Sniffers, Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, The Chats, Cosmic Psychos, Schizophonics and Gymshorts, Ty Segall & Freedom Band, John Raymond & S. Carey Present Shadowlands with Hallelujah Ward
November
WMSE Event: Dewey Live Remote and Thank You Pick up Party from Anodyne
Sponsored and onsite: Cream City Creative Market at Turner Hall Ballroom
Sponsored: New Wave Fest at The Cooperage
Sponsored: Black Friday Retro Dance Party at Turner Hall Ballroom
Sponsored Series:1984 – New Wave, Post-Punk, Goth, Alternative – Monthly Series
FRIDAY NIGHT FREAKSHOW: Smoke Signals at The TImes
LOCAL/LIVE from Anodyne: Motel Breakfast
LOCAL/LIVE In-Studio performances: Milbillies, Hosts, Social Caterpillar
WMSE Presents:Emmitt James – Genre-fi-cation Tour
December
Sponsored and onsite: Hovercraft at The Pritzlaff Building
Sponsored: Krampusnact in the Brewery District
WMSE Event: Big Band Grandstand at Turner Hall Ballroom
Sponsored with DJ Kelly Spin: Merry & Bright Holiday Market at Anodyne
Sponsored Series:1984 – New Wave, Post-Punk, Goth, Alternative – Monthly Series
FRIDAY NIGHT FREAKSHOW: Santa Claus Conquers the Martians at The Times
LOCAL/LIVE from Anodyne: Hungry Williams
LOCAL/LIVE In-Studio performances: Iron Pizza, Bernadette
WMSE Presents: Void Camp – Fest of Sound & Light, Ashley Davis Band, Riot Fest and WMSE Presents – SMOKING POPES w/ Sludgeworth, Teenage Halloween, & Devon Kay and the Solutions