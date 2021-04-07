APR. 13 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 17: WAVE CHAPELLE POSTED :: April 7, 2021 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

During these strange times, WMSE aims to keep you connected to your local music community by getting up close and personal in conversation while taking a listen to new local projects, albums and songs.

Born in 1994, Radontae Ashford (aka Wave Chapelle), is a hip hop artist from the north side of Milwaukee. Wave Chapelle gained notoriety by releasing singles through his Soundcloud and then, mixtapes. In 2013, Wave made his debut with the mixtape It’ll All Make Sense Soon. The following year, Wave followed with his second project, Only the Beginning featuring Curren$y, Rico Love and more, becoming the first young artist to break out of his city. In the spring of 2016, Wave debuted his long-awaited project “W” featuring his standout tracks “Overtime” and “Let’s Win” featuring IshDARR, solidifying his place both at the local and national level.

Later that year, Wave unleashed a flurry of singles ranging from “Boss Up” (featuring Lil Uzi Vert) to “Don’t See Em” (featuring K CAMP and Henny Cardi). In 2017, Wave followed up with the second installment of his series It’ll All Make Sense Soon 2 showcasing his growth with tracks like “Waves” featuring Malcolm Anthony and Authentic. Throughout his work, he teeters between neo-soul production, trap-like beats, and boom bap, using the platform to spit bars on his personal narrative, his city and his progress. WMSE talks to Wave about his latest releases – one “Pack” for each month of 2021 – and what he’s planning, next.

