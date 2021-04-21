APR. 27 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 18: ¡paLABra! POSTED :: April 21, 2021 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

During these strange times, WMSE aims to keep you connected to your local music community by getting up close and personal in conversation while taking a listen to new local projects, albums and songs.

Allen Coté, Benjamin Schaefer, Calvin Turner, Lisa Ridgely, Nathan Kilen, Quinten Farr and Sugar Ransom are some of the most multifaceted artists in Milwaukee and this particular group came together from all musical corners as ¡paLABra! to create a visceral take on the gospel of long-dead Cuban composers.

The sacred squall ¡paLABra! creates exists outside time and tempo – a sound that is both utterly revolutionary and completely commonplace. Howling guitar gets paired with the rhythm of the saints and harmonies of the angels, sung by hell’s choir; ¡paLABra! creates a sound for the whole being: the head, the heart and the hips. ¡paLABra!’s debut album will be unleashed on May Day and to herald its release, WMSE snagged all the details straight from group founder and leader, Allen Coté.

