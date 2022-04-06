APRIL 12 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 55: VALERIE LIGHTHART POSTED :: April 6, 2022 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

During these strange times, WMSE aims to keep you connected to your local music community by getting up close and personal in conversation while taking a listen to new local projects, albums and songs. On Tuesday, April 12th, we talk with Milwaukee pop songstress, Valerie Lighthart before the release of the final EP in a trilogy of releases she began in 2021. “The Banshee” will arrive on April 23rd along with a special event at the Cactus Club.

Valerie Lighthart is a pop artist who brings together the realm of song, video, and poetry to make a distinctive and cinematic universe flourish around her music. Characters dance through the songs and across the pages, representing mythic proportions of power, performance, and distorted folklore.

Catch episodes of WMSE’s new Local/Live interviews by tuning in at the 6 o’clock hour. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM in Milwaukee.

