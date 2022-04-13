APRIL 19 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 56: social caterpillar POSTED :: April 13, 2022 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

During these strange times, WMSE aims to keep you connected to your local music community by getting up close and personal in conversation while taking a listen to new local projects, albums and songs. On Tuesday, April 19th, we talk with Milwaukee’s Social Caterpillar before the release of their second full-length, When You Woke Up To Dances Of Light.

Self-described as a psychedelic chamber ensemble for the disobedient and melancholic youth, Social Caterpillar has been playing and recording a unique style of music that defies simple categorization for the past six years. The four-piece collective features current and former members of Midwest DIY staples like Cairns, Swells, Gauss, Scowler and Alta.

Social Caterpillar has sought to traverse diverse sonic territories accented with an expansive instrumentation and a punk ethos to form their inimitable sound. Deeply personal lyrics with an ethic towards protest layer over acoustic and distorted guitars and a pounding rhythm section mixed with sprawling string and horn arrangements. Ultimately, Social Caterpillar embodies a method of experimentation that creates uniquely unparalleled and haunting soundscapes.

Catch episodes of WMSE’s new Local/Live interviews by tuning in at the 6 o’clock hour. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM in Milwaukee.

Local/Live is presented by Third Space Brewing. “You have your home, you have your work, but everyone needs a third space.”