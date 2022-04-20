APRIL 26 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 57: CONVERT POSTED :: April 20, 2022 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

During these strange times, WMSE aims to keep you connected to your local music community by getting up close and personal in conversation while taking a listen to new local projects, albums and songs. On Tuesday, April 26th, we talk with Milwaukee’s CONVERT about the release of their debut record, SAVES.

CONVERT is a five-piece union, formed by veteran members of Milwaukee’s storied scenes. Members of Burning Sons, Get Rad, Assault & Battery and Cry Coyote. Their sound has been described as a zeroed-in blast from the center of a post-punk, goth and industrial triangle.

The band’s debut – SAVES – is a hybridized but fully-realized sound that sits well in a time where variety is the norm and the barriers of genres all but cease to exist. Get a taste of the new record on Local/Live before its official release at the X-Ray Arcade on Friday, April 29th.

Catch episodes of WMSE’s new Local/Live interviews by tuning in at the 6 o’clock hour. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM in Milwaukee.

Local/Live is presented by Third Space Brewing. “You have your home, you have your work, but everyone needs a third space.”