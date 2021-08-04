AUGUST 10 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 30: REGGIE BONDS POSTED :: August 4, 2021 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

During these strange times, WMSE aims to keep you connected to your local music community by getting up close and personal in conversation while taking a listen to new local projects, albums and songs.

Reggie Bonds is a rapper and producer from Milwaukee who brings creativity and passion to the industry. The turmoil of his youth is the foundation of his growth not only as a musician, but also as a human being. In his years in both the Milwaukee scene and outside of it, Reggie has supported artists from Lil Uzi Vert to Freddie Gibbs and Playboi Carti.

Reggie’s debut full-length – The Black Tape – finds him residing in Los Angeles but reaching back out to Milwaukee to include artists such as Siren, Grey Genius, Jayne Joyce, Lil Saucy and Klassik to express the full heart and soul of his work. Get all the details on the new album on Tuesday’s Local/Live show.

Catch episodes of WMSE’s new Local/Live interviews by tuning in at the 6 o’clock hour. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM in Milwaukee.

Local/Live is presented by Third Space Brewing. “You have your home, you have your work, but everyone needs a third space.”