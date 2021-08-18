AUGUST 24 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 31: BICENTENNIAL DRUG LORD POSTED :: August 18, 2021 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

During these strange times, WMSE aims to keep you connected to your local music community by getting up close and personal in conversation while taking a listen to new local projects, albums and songs. Our guests for this Tuesday, August 24th are indie rockers, Bicentennial Drug Lord.

Milwaukee’s Bicentennial Drug Lord was formed in the 90s, back when three longtime friends needed a side project to play their self–proclaimed “sad-sack country songs”. Everyone goes way back in the Milwaukee scene and beyond and have played in projects such as Punchdrunk, Wobble Test, The Blow Pops, Maki, Sparklehorse, Hotel Lights and more.

Bicentennial Drug Lord’s debut album – The First Hit Is Free – was released 24 years ago in 1997 and the band is finally back together to release fresh material and a new EP (simply entitled BDL), that will be released on Vfib Recordings on August 27th.

Catch episodes of WMSE’s new Local/Live interviews by tuning in at the 6 o’clock hour. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM in Milwaukee.

Local/Live is presented by Third Space Brewing. “You have your home, you have your work, but everyone needs a third space.”