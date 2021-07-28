AUGUST 3 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 29: JEFF MITCHELL POSTED :: July 28, 2021 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

During these strange times, WMSE aims to keep you connected to your local music community by getting up close and personal in conversation while taking a listen to new local projects, albums and songs.

Jeff Mitchell is a native of rural Minnesota transplanted to Milwaukee. His time spent living in small towns is essential to his songs and he has been a lifelong devotee of early music, singing old country songs passed down in his family. Jeff also came of age in some gloriously ragged garage bands and over the past 20 years or so, his writings have grown to a hallmark combination of his portraits of Midwestern life with a strange undercurrent of dark, electronic psychedelia.

Jeff will be on hand to help release The Last Thing We Ever Do: Warrior Songs Vol. 3 on August 8th at Turner Hall Ballroom. Warrior Songs is a non-profit organization which connects songwriters with veterans of war to create songs based on their first-hand testimony about their experiences both during and after conflict and ‘Vol. 3’ focuses specifically on the stories of veterans of the war in Vietnam. Jeff’s contribution, “Disquieted Mind,” features a host of notable Milwaukee collaborators, including Damian and Betty Strigens, Lisa Ridgely and Nick Berg.

