August 30 Weekly Airplay

August 30, 2022

##denotes local

1 LITTLE FREDDIE KING Blues Medicine Made Wright 2 SERATONES Love & Algorhythms New West 3 GGOOLLDD## “Dancing In Real Time” [Single] Self-Released 4 DEMETRIA TAYLOR Doin’ What I’m Supposed to Do Delmark 5 NEKO CASE Wild Creatures Anti- 6 J ROCC A Wonderful Letter Stones Throw 7 AU SUISSE Au Suisse City Slang 8 GA-20 Crackdown Karma Chief 9 IDLES Crawler Partisan 10 RUSTBELT “Fade The Mix” [Single] Dangerbird 11 CHATS, THE Get Fucked Bargain Bin 12 BRYAN CHERRY## The Power [EP] Self-Released 13 HOT COFFIN## The Prize Triple Eye Industries 14 CHEEKFACE Too Much To Ask Self-Released 15 DEAD HORSES## Brady Street Self-Released 16 DUST STAR Open Up That Heart Lame-O 17 KIWI JR Chopper Sub Pop 18 PORCUPINE TREE Closure/Continuation Self-Released 19 NO TRIGGER Dr. Album Red Scare 20 SPIRITUALIZED Everything Was Beautiful Fat Possum 21 GOON Hour Of Green Evening Self-Released 22 SYLVAN ESSO No Rules Sandy Loma Vista/Concord 23 HOT CHIP Freakout/Release Domino 24 NEAR BEER Near Beer Double Helix 25 THE HUNGRY WILLIAMS## “MArdi Gras Day” [Single] Self-Released 26 JUST MUSTARD Heart Under Partisan 27 THICK Happy Now Epitaph 28 SADIES, THE Colder Streams Dine Alone/Yep Roc 29 FLORIST Florist Double Double Whammy 30 POOL KIDS Pool Kids Skeletal Lightning

ADDS



1 OSEES A Foul Form Castle Face 2 SLEEPING JESUS Leave The Party Early Self-Released 3 NO TRIGGER Dr. Album Red Scare 4 EZRA FURMAN All Of Us Flames Anti- 5 CRAIG DAVIS Tone Paintings Self-Released 6 HARLEM GOSPEL TRAVELERS, THE “The Last Goodbye” [Single] Colemine 7 BRET MCKENZIE Songs Without Jokes Sub Pop 8 CHRIS CORTEZ Live At Blue Bamboo Blue Bamboo 9 THEE SACRED SOULS Thee Sacred Souls Daptone 10 DENDRONS 5-3-8 Innovative Leisure

JAZZ

Artist Record Label 1 JAIME BRANCH Fly Or Die Live International Anthem 2 CHRIS TORKEWITZ NY Ensembles Goschart 3 JOEY DEFRANCESCO More Music Mack Avenue 4 NYO JAZZ We’re Still Here Platoon 5 QUENTIN BAXTER Art Moves Jazz BME 6 MARCO PIGNATARO’S DREAM ALLIANCE Awakening Zoho 7 ORQUESTA AKOKAN 16 Rayos Daptone 8 JAZZ PROFESSORS, THE Blues And Cubes Flying Horse 9 WJ3 ALL STARS My Ship WJ3 10 BEN MORRIS Pocket Guides OA2

ELECTRONIC



1 GGOOLLDD “Dancing In Real Time” [Single] Self-Released 2 KUBLER-ROSS Kubler-Ross Suction 3 BEAT INDEX Vol. Two For Your Pleasure Self-Released 4 AUTOMATIC Excess Stones Throw 5 HOT CHIP Down (Remixes) [EP] Domino 6 FOALS Life Is Yours Warner UK 7 ODESZA The Last Goodbye Foreign Family Collective/Ninja Tune 8 PANDA BEAR AND SONIC BOOM Reset Domino 9 IMMORTAL GIRLFRIEND “Beams (I Know You Love Me)” [Single] Black Winchesters 10 SYLVAN ESSO No Rules Sandy Loma Vista/Concord

BLUES

Artist Record Label 1 LITTLE FREDDIE KING Blues Medicine Made Wright 2 DEMETRIA TAYLOR Doin’ What I’m Supposed to Do Delmark 3 WALTER TROUT Ride Provogue 4 THE HUNGRY WILLIAMS “MArdi Gras Day” [Single] Self-Released 5 STEVE HOWELL AND THE MIGHTY MEN Been Here And Gone Out Of The Past 6 RYAN LEE CROSBY Winter Hill Blues Self-Released 7 MISS BIX Bring It Blue Heart 8 ELLA FITZGERALD Ella At The Holltwood Bowl Verve 9 MIGHTY MIKE SCHERMER Just Gettin’ Good Little Village 10 TUBA SKINNY Magnolia Stroll Self-Released

WORLD



1 SESSA Estrela Acesa Mexican Summer 2 SON ROMPE PERA AND GIL GUTIERREZ “El Saleroso” b/w “Proteus” [Single] Barbes 3 ROKIA KONE AND JACKNIFE LEE Bamanan Real World 4 SONNY SINGH Chardi Kala Self-Released 5 MINAS Beatles In Bossa Blueazul 6 MISTA SAVONA Presents Havana Meets Kingston, Part 2 Cumbancha 7 PIERRE KWENDERS José Louis And The Paradox Of Love Arts & Crafts 8 SABABA 5 AND SHIRAN TZFIRA Rali [EP] Batov 9 SATELLITES Satellites Batov 10 HOLLIE COOK Happy Hour Merge