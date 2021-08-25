AUGUST 31 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 32: CHRIS TISHLER POSTED :: August 25, 2021 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

During these strange times, WMSE aims to keep you connected to your local music community by getting up close and personal in conversation while taking a listen to new local projects, albums and songs.

Chris Tishler is a stalwart veteran musician and singer/songwriter from Milwaukee who, as a multi-instrumentalist, has been involved over the years with bands such as Johnny and the Losers, Mothers Room, Animal Magnets, 5 Card Studs and CHIEF. His breadth of musical tastes showcases the love of his influences without relying upon them. Introspective, cathartic and honest, he rarely follows a formula from one song to the next, yet his catalog as a whole sounds uniquely “Tishler”.

As Tishler welcomes his long-awaited debut, solo album, Reach For the Sun, it finds him diving into his own vulnerability, both personally and musically with the help of a stellar crew of local musicians, including Liv Mueller, Betty Strigens, members of De La Buena and Brian Ritchie of the Violent Femmes. Tune into Local/Live on Tuesday, August 31st to hear about Tishler’s musical journey and how the album came together.

Catch episodes of WMSE’s new Local/Live interviews by tuning in at the 6 o’clock hour. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM in Milwaukee.

Local/Live is presented by Third Space Brewing. “You have your home, you have your work, but everyone needs a third space.”