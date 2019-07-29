Backyard BBQ Burger Slam w/ Honeypie and Palomino! POSTED :: July 29, 2019 FILED UNDER :: General

It’s a Backyard BBQ Burger Slam! Throughout the month of August, Thanks to our friends at Palomino and HoneyPie $2 from every special WMSE burger sold goes to WMSE’s Backyard BBQ.

Palomino will tantalize your tastebuds with a double burger w/ pimento cheese, pickled green tomatoes and bacon jam.

HoneyPie ups the burger game with a single burger w/crab avocado salad, Bibb lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, bacon, jalapeo aioli

So fill your tummy and support WMSE’s Backyard BBQ – Horseshoes and Hand Grenades are headlining!