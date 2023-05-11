CTSI Discovery Radio and WMSE Win Top Award from the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association POSTED :: May 11, 2023 FILED UNDER :: General

First Place Acknowledgment Earned for Best Pandemic-Related Service to Community

CTSI Discovery Radio and WMSE Win Top Award from the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

MILWAUKEE – May 11, 2023 – WMSE 91.7FM, Milwaukee’s only free-form, community-supported radio station, in partnership with the Clinical & Translational Science Institute (CTSI) of Southeast Wisconsin, is proud to announce its program Discovery Radio has been recognized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Awards (WBA) for Excellence. This award recognizes efforts in providing important and timely information to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Discovery Radio is hosted by veteran radio personality Bryan Belmer. Each episode shares stories that advance health through research and discovery in our community and worldwide. The program airs on the third Friday of each month at noon on WMSE 91.7 FM. Episode 93, “Community Health: Thriving Communities Through Wellness of Mind, Body & Spirit” earned the first-place award in the Best Pandemic-Related Service to the Community category.

“CTSI Discovery Radio is dedicated to providing listeners with information and empowerment to increase the health of individuals, families, and entire communities, both locally and globally,” says Belmer. “WMSE’s monthly airing of CTSI Discovery Radio solidifies our mission and is characteristic of the station’s own unsurpassed commitment to serving the Milwaukee community on the whole. Receiving award recognition from the WBA for service to the community surely validates the impact of our collaborative efforts.”

The WBA Awards Gala was held on May 6 in Middleton, Wis. This honor is a testament to the dedication, creativity, and hard work of the staff at CTSI Discovery Radio and WMSE 91.7FM.

“The WBA Awards for Excellence are significant because they are peer-based with winners being determined by highly esteemed broadcasters across the state,” explains WMSE 91.7FM Station Manager Tom Crawford. “With more than 1400 award entries submitted to this year’s competition, we are immensely proud that Discovery Radio was recognized with a top prize. Kudos to Bryan Belmer and CTSI for their important and meaningful work and this much-deserved recognition.”

About WMSE 91.7FM

“Anti-established” in 1981, WMSE 91.7 FM has grown to be Milwaukee’s truest and longest-standing music radio institution. A financially independent department of the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE), WMSE – with a 24-hour free-form format representing every musical genre – has been primarily funded by listening supporters and community partners since 1997. The station’s vision is to educate the listening community by providing a wide selection of musical programming not heard anywhere else in the market. WMSE is Milwaukee’s champion for the city’s diverse community of musicians and artists. For more information, visit www.wmse.org.

About CTSI of Southeastern Wisconsin

The Clinical and Translational Science Institute of Southeast Wisconsin (CTSI) is a consortium of eight regional organizations dedicated to clinical and translational research and research training. The CTSI was founded in 2010 and comprises Children’s Wisconsin, Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center, Froedtert Hospital, Marquette University, MCW, Milwaukee School of Engineering, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin.

Discovery Radio is written and produced by CTSI. It is a 30-minute monthly radio show and podcast that informs and educates listeners about translational research relative to current medical/health topics, clinical studies, and the latest advancements in biomedical research, drugs, treatments, therapeutics, and interventions that are better, faster, and more economical than ever. Discovery Radio is produced and broadcast via 91.7FM WMSE Radio, which is owned and operated by the Milwaukee School of Engineering.