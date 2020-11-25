DEC. 1 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 3: NICHOLAS ELERT POSTED :: November 25, 2020 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

During these strange times, WMSE aims to keep you connected to your local music community by getting up close and personal in conversation while taking a listen to new local projects, albums and songs.

Nicholas Elert is a composer and electric guitarist from Milwaukee. He’s been making music for over 20 years. Maybe you’ve seen him play in bands like Northless, Bad Grades, Lotus Ash, Canyons Of Static and This Specific Dream. Maybe you’ve seen him at the monthly improvisation series Unrehearsed MKE, or at UWM’s Unruly Music and Sensoria concerts. Maybe you saw him play guitar in the planetarium for Present Music that one time. Maybe he’s run sound for your band. He’s definitely baked a pizza for you at least once.

Elert’s prowess as an electronic composer continues to grow as he ventures off into the solo realm. Tune in as we talk to Elert behind the release of his 2020 albums, Self Quarantine and Brittle Frames and ahead of his upcoming full-length, Infinity Gate.

Catch episodes of WMSE's new Local/Live interviews by tuning in at the 6 o'clock hour.