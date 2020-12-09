DEC. 15 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 5: JAMIE BREIWICK POSTED :: December 9, 2020 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

During these strange times, WMSE aims to keep you connected to your local music community by getting up close and personal in conversation while taking a listen to new local projects, albums and songs.

KASE is Jamie Breiwick (trumpet), John Christensen on (acoustic bass), and knowsthetime (turntables and Ableton). The group’s forthcoming release, Alive, features special guests Tony Barba (woodwinds), Scott Currier (keybords) and the brilliant CRASHprez (raps). KASE invents textural soundscapes – incorporating live beats, turntablism, electronic elements, free improvisation and extended forms into the music that is crafted and created spontaneously. This debut album was recorded live at Milwaukee’s Company Brewing on February 2, 2019.

References for KASE run the gamut from the contemporary mainstream to the avant garde to the classic, mixing jazz and hip hop – different branches of the same tree. That said, they’ve created something new and unexpected with this band and with this recording. Join us for a conversation with Jamie Breiwick about the group’s beginnings and his own beginnings from a jazz student in Racine to a full-time musician and music educator.

Catch episodes of WMSE’s new Local/Live interviews by tuning in at the 6 o’clock hour. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM in Milwaukee.