DEC. 8 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 4: JOHANNA ROSE POSTED :: December 2, 2020 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

During these strange times, WMSE aims to keep you connected to your local music community by getting up close and personal in conversation while taking a listen to new local projects, albums and songs.

Johanna Rose is a multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter and activist from Milwaukee. They played upright bass, sang and were a pivotal force in such notable groups as Calamity Janes and the Fratney Street Band, RuthB8r Ginsberg, New Boyz Club, and the internationally-renowned duo, Nickel&Rose. They were an organizer of Arte Para Todos and Riverwest FemFest and the curator of Guthrie Uncovered at Turner Hall.

Johanna continues to live part of the year in Milwaukee’s Bronzeville neighborhood and the rest of the year in Glover, Vermont in a treehouse of their own design and construction. 2020 saw them debuting new, solo material for the first time; we will be catching up with Johanna about those releases, that treehouse and their storied musical history in Milwaukee, so far.

Catch episodes of WMSE’s new Local/Live interviews by tuning in at the 6 o’clock hour. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM in Milwaukee.