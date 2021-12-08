DECEMBER 14 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 43: CAMDEN POSTED :: December 8, 2021 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

During these strange times, WMSE aims to keep you connected to your local music community by getting up close and personal in conversation while taking a listen to new local projects, albums and songs.

Camden began in the late 1990s after some high school friends moved to Milwaukee and began absorbing and growing with the burgeoning Midwestern emo scene. Following the release of their 2000 debut record, Reel Time Canvas and a run of tours with indie icons like Death Cab For Cutie, The Gloria Record and the Promise Ring, Camden quietly disbanded for 20 years.

Those in-between times saw members playing in the final incarnation of The Promise Ring, Decibully and Eric & Magill among other projects. Fast-forward to 2020, isolating in place and reconnecting over Zoom saw Camden just as quietly reinvigorate and begin to write their first songs in over two decades. The resulting Skeleton Wedding, Wedding Music rejoins old friends and explores the fragility of life death and love. Tune into WMSE’s Local/Live on Tuesday, December 14th to get the scoop!

