DECEMBER 21 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 44: THRIFTONES

During these strange times, WMSE aims to keep you connected to your local music community by getting up close and personal in conversation while taking a listen to new local projects, albums and songs.

Thriftones have been rolling heavy in rootsy Americana for a decade in Milwaukee. Setting up space in Bremen Café regularly for quite some time, Thriftones grew and expanded their sound and their audience in that vibrant environment. Led by Matthew Davies, the band has since gone pro at fleshing out stories of well-worn characters, adding a dusty sparkle to every tale they tell, no matter how low their protagonists travel.

The band’s most-recent release – a Live EP recorded at Anodyne right at the end of the “Before Times”- never got its proper release, and Thriftones are looking forward to doing just that on January 7th. Tune into WMSE’s Local/Live on Tuesday, December 21st to find out more about the show and hear some brand new tunes as Thriftones ready themselves to get back in action in 2022.

Catch episodes of WMSE's new Local/Live interviews by tuning in at the 6 o'clock hour.

