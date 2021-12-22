DECEMBER 28 – LOCAL/LIVE 2021 HIGHLIGHTS POSTED :: December 22, 2021 FILED UNDER Special Programming :: Local/Live

WMSE’s Local/Live will be breaking from regularly scheduled programming for the final date of the year, but just for the post-holiday week.

In lieu of an interview (or performance) please join us on Tuesday, December 28th from 6 – 7 p.m. as we air our once-a-year special segment of highlights from the past year of programming. From Jon Mueller to Twan Mack, B~Free to Mark Waldoch and Testa Rosa to WebsterX, 2021 was another great year for Local/Live and local music in general. Tune in and hear some of our favorites from the year!

The regular Local/Live program will be back on Tuesday, January 4th as we head over to Anodyne on Bruce for a live broadcast with Telethon! We’re looking forward to another year of sharing great local music with you.

Local/Live is presented by Third Space Brewing. “You have your home, you have your work, but everyone needs a third space.”