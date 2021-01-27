FEB. 2 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 9: THE OLD NORTHWEST POSTED :: January 27, 2021 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

During these strange times, WMSE aims to keep you connected to your local music community by getting up close and personal in conversation while taking a listen to new local projects, albums and songs.

With riffs that creep out of the cold and lonely depths of the Midwest, The Old Northwest create songs that crawl through despair, build towards hope, and ultimately spiral into the murky distance from whence they came. Simultaneously sad and beautiful, mournful and uplifting, The Old Northwest constructs a soundtrack for a world crumbling at our own hands. Join us as we discuss the band’s trajectory and their recently released EP, Concentric Circles.

Catch episodes of WMSE’s new Local/Live interviews by tuning in at the 6 o’clock hour. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM in Milwaukee.

Local/Live is presented by Third Space Brewing. “You have your home, you have your work, but everyone needs a third space.”