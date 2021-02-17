FEB. 23 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 11: VON ALEXANDER POSTED :: February 17, 2021 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

Milwaukee rapper Von Alexander has steadily been releasing music since 2015, making a name for himself with his youthful poise and for never compromising his signature hard/soft sound, pairing his raps with trap beats and soulful sounds, equally.

Von Alexander’s latest release, As The World Turns, showcases his expanding talents and creative growth as he reaches across the scene to collaborate with other Milwaukee artists like Mudy and Lucien Parker. Join us as we hear about the making of As The World Turns and hear what Von Alexander has planned in the year, ahead.

Catch episodes of WMSE’s new Local/Live interviews by tuning in at the 6 o’clock hour. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM in Milwaukee.

