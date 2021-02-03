FEB. 9 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 10: LUXI POSTED :: February 3, 2021 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

Experimental electronic artist LUXI has been refining her musical process for years, refusing to adhere to consumerist pop standards. LUXI layers her experimental beats with raw vocals and emotional melodies, using music as a therapeutic tool for herself as a means to connect with others. In recent years, LUXI has focused on creating computer-based games and experiences that go along with those albums. Her discography over the past decade spans ten albums and a handful of singles.

